At Least 11 Dead, 300 Under Treatment After Drinking Coconut Wine In Philippines

Philippines health and local authorities said on December 23 that at least 11 people have been killed and more than 300 are being treated in hospital after drinking coconut wine. As per reports, some of them were celebrating Christmas Party in Laguna and Quezon, two provinces south of Manila. The victims were poisoned by 'Lambanog', a popular drink consumed widely during holidays and celebrations. The deaths were recorded between Thursday to Sunday after the patients were admitted to the hospital as mayor Vener Munoz in Rizal, Laguna urged for their treatment.

Blood samples confirm ingestion of Lambanog

The Laguna mayor told the local radio that two of the affected people who had been in critical condition were improving. He added that the coconut wine that was consumed had been made in his town. Likewise, the Philippines Department of Health told the media that blood tests and samples of leftover Lambanog would be collected and analyzed on Monday. It is the department that confirmed that the victims had all consumed Lambanog. They added that some of the drinks were bought for leisure drinking and birthday party, while others were donated by local officials during their Christmas party.

Illegal production of Lambanog turns fatal

Illegal production of Lambanog has plagued the Philippines for years. The unregulated production and sales exempt quality checks and in turn, lead to threats that could be fatal. Earlier, the Philippines Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had warned about the dangerous and prohibited use of methanol as an additive in home brews. In 2018, the FDA and police were deployed to locate and confiscate unregistered Lambanog that was being openly sold to the public and threatened to prosecute sellers. As compared to 2019, twenty one died after consuming Lambanog last year.

(With inputs from agencies)

