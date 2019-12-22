"There Should Be Registration Of Unemployed Persons": AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on Saturday, December 21, criticized the Central government, saying that instead of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), the government should be doing the registration of the unemployed people.

Also Read | AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Defends 'provocative' Speech, Blames BJP-VHP Workers For Violence

Amanatullah Khan was attending the lawyers' protest against CAA and NRC near Jamia Milia Islamia University in New Delhi. Khan told agencies that the government should do the registration of the unemployed population. “We should know how many well-educated, postgraduates are unemployed in this country," he said.

"The people of the country are against CAA and NRC. Today lawyers from different religions are here and protesting. The government wants every citizen to stand in line. Why should we all stand in line even if we have documents? How will a poor man bring his documents?" The AAP MLA asked.

ON TAPE: AAP Leader Admits On Violence, Says 'Amanatullah Khan Got Carried Away'

"Today there should be discussions on the economy, unemployment and onion price rise. To this day, many people do not possess Aadhaar cards. On a daily basis, I write to the authorities on a daily basis myself for the people who still don’t have Aadhar cards. How will the government be able to complete NRC and CAA in such a situation? " he asked.

Khan slammed the BJP government and said: "They are giving a religious color to these protests but in reality, people are protesting irrespective of their religion. Violence during protests has taken place only in those states where the BJP is in power."

Upon being questioned about when this protest will end, he told agencies that only the complete revocation of the CAA and non-implementation of the NRC by the government will end the protest immediately. He also reiterated that talks about the economy and unemployment will effectively stop protests.

ON TAPE: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's Aide Admits 'violence Had To Be Done' In Delhi

Also Read | AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan On Jamia Clashes: 'BJP Politicising The Issue'

(With Inputs from ANI)