Thieves Use Mahindra Scorpio SUV To Dislodge ATM Machine In Pune

ATM robberies are pretty common in a country like India where around 221,703 machines are put up in different parts of the nation, according to report. In a unique robbery that took place in Pune, a bunch of genius thieves decided to use Mahindra Scorpio SUV to dislodge the ATM machine from its setup. The robbery was captured in CCTV cameras around the area and the video is going viral on social media.

Read: Robbers Left Red-faced After They Fail To Break ATM Using SUV

The unusual heist

The video starts with the driver reversing his Scorpio SUV towards the ATM placing the back end of the car near the ATM door. A thief then tied one end of the rope behind the car while the other end was tied to the ATM machine inside the room. The driver of the SUV then accelerates his car and the force of his vehicle pulls out the machine. Three thieves including the driver then pick up the machine and load it inside the car.

Read: Robbery In Bihar: Masked Thieves Uproot Entire ATM, Loot Over Rs 16 Lakh In 20 Minutes

The best part of the robbery video is that the thieves are not even trying to hide their faces from the CCTV cameras in the area. Their car number plate is also visible in the video, which can be a major breakthrough for the police. Pune police have registered a case and are currently analysing the video. The robbery was unique because this sort of ATM theft is unheard of in India.

Read: Maharashtra: Two Arrested For Robbery And Murder Of Senior Citizen

Whereas, this is not the first time when thieves have tried to steal an ATM machine with the help of a car. Recently in Australia, two men unsuccessfully tried to steal from an ATM from a Melbourne shopping center. The surveillance footage captured two men attempting to break open an ATM by reversing a white SUV into the machine. They placed a chain around the ATM and attempted to pull it out but were unsuccessful.

Read: Gunman Opens Fire In Central Berlin, Robbery Attempt Suspected: Police