The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Robbers Left Red-faced After They Fail To Break ATM Using SUV

Rest of the World News

The surveillance footage captured two robbers attempting to break open an ATM in Melbourne, Australia, by reversing a white SUV into the machine but failed.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Robbers

Two men unsuccessfully tried to steal from an ATM from a Melbourne shopping centre in Australia on November 26. The surveillance footage captured two men attempting to break open an ATM by reversing a white SUV into the machine. They placed a chain around the ATM and attempted to pull it out but were unsuccessful.

Read: Pakistani TikTok Star Hareem Shah Grooves With PML-N MPA, Video Goes Viral

Significant damage

After the failed attempt, both of them got back into the vehicle and drove away leaving behind significant damage of approximately $100,000. According to the Victoria Police, the botched ATM heist was attempted using a stolen white Nissan Dualis with a stolen number plate that was dumped nearby. One of the male offenders perceived to be of islander appearance and aged in his late teens to mid-20s, said the police. He was wearing a black coloured jacket, black pants and black shoes with a black mask covering half of his face.

Read: Black Bear Sneaks Up Behind Woman In Zoo, Strokes Her Hair In Viral Video

The second offender, wearing a black and grey hooded jumper, dark pants and coloured runners, is reported to be of Caucasian appearance and aged in his late teens to mid-20s. Investigators released CCTV footage and appealed for anyone who may have dashcam footage in an around the Cranbourne area between 1 am to 4 am showing the white coloured Nissan Dualis.

Netizens poke fun 

The video of the failed attempt went viral of social media and netizens poked fun at the robbers.

“Should have been a distressing scenes warning before you put that video on, I could see the pain in the flickering eyes of that ATM as its life slowly ebbed away..... Awful,” commented a user. “Hmmm, they're not very good at this.  They might want to pursue another career. Something extremely simple,” replied another user. 

Read: TikTok Video Condemning China's Crackdown On Muslims Goes Viral, Sparks Censorship Debate

Read: Malaika Arora Dons A Peculiar Outfit, Actor's Comment On The Post Goes Viral

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG