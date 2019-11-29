Robbers Left Red-faced After They Fail To Break ATM Using SUV

Two men unsuccessfully tried to steal from an ATM from a Melbourne shopping centre in Australia on November 26. The surveillance footage captured two men attempting to break open an ATM by reversing a white SUV into the machine. They placed a chain around the ATM and attempted to pull it out but were unsuccessful.

Significant damage

After the failed attempt, both of them got back into the vehicle and drove away leaving behind significant damage of approximately $100,000. According to the Victoria Police, the botched ATM heist was attempted using a stolen white Nissan Dualis with a stolen number plate that was dumped nearby. One of the male offenders perceived to be of islander appearance and aged in his late teens to mid-20s, said the police. He was wearing a black coloured jacket, black pants and black shoes with a black mask covering half of his face.

The second offender, wearing a black and grey hooded jumper, dark pants and coloured runners, is reported to be of Caucasian appearance and aged in his late teens to mid-20s. Investigators released CCTV footage and appealed for anyone who may have dashcam footage in an around the Cranbourne area between 1 am to 4 am showing the white coloured Nissan Dualis.

Netizens poke fun

The video of the failed attempt went viral of social media and netizens poked fun at the robbers.

Criminal 1: "Hey man, what do you want to do with the money?"



Criminal 2: "Well, we do need a new SUV?" #9News — DAPPER DON DHARSHI • K A M I L • (@SoloFlow786) November 27, 2019

“Should have been a distressing scenes warning before you put that video on, I could see the pain in the flickering eyes of that ATM as its life slowly ebbed away..... Awful,” commented a user. “Hmmm, they're not very good at this. They might want to pursue another career. Something extremely simple,” replied another user.

