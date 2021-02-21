Thiruvalluvar's 'Aryan Makeover' In Book Incites Stalin; 'BJP Allowing, AIADMK Watching'

Controversy has broken out over a portrait of Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar in a Class 8 textbook in Chennai where the saint was represented in saffron robes and with ash smeared on his forehead. Photos of Thiruvalluvar are installed in places across Tamil Nadu, including schools, offices, public places, and so on, but do not associate the saint with any religion. However, the depiction of Thiruvalluvar in the Hindi textbook printed by Macmillan publications has drawn flak from many, with Opposition leader MK Stalin claiming that it was yet another 'trick' of the Centre to impose 'Aryan tactics' on the southern state.

The picture of Thiruvalluvar shows the saint in saffron-clad robes, ash smeared on his forehead and arms, wearing a Rudraksha bead necklace. Citing this representation of Thiruvalluvar, DMK's Stalin launched an attack on the ruling AIADMK government, calling it a slave of the Centre for allowing such material to be printed in the textbooks. Further, Stalin warned of the DMK running out of patience and categorically stated that it wouldn't accept the 'Aryan gimmick' of the BJP-led Centre. The Tamil Nadu unit of BJP has been a recipient of such flak in the past for uploading a picture of Thiruvalluvar in saffron robes on social media.

Stalin says 'will not tolerate Aryan gimmick'

"In one of the Class 8 textbooks, Thiruvalluvar has been given an Aryan makeover.The BJP government is allowing it and the AIADMK government is watching this. Tamil Nadu will not accept the Aryan gimmick in Tamil culture. DMK will not be patient. Warning!" DMK president M K Stalin said in his Facebook post

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021

The two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS), reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. With AIADMK announcing it will continue its national alliance with BJP, the saffron party is yet to officially announce its state-level alliance. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats. Arvind Kejriwal's AAP is also set to make its debut in Tamil Nadu after MNM chief Kamal Haasan initiated talks of an alliance for the upcoming Assembly polls.

