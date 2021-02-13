Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami Issues Crop Loan Waiver Certificates To Farmers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami handed over the farm loan waiver receipts to beneficiaries on Saturday. On February 5, EPS had announced in the assembly that cooperative farm loans of 12,110 crores will be waived off, and accordingly, the government order was issued making the announcement.

On February 5, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu announced a waiver of Rs 12,110 crore farm loans availed by 16.43 lakh farmers from cooperative banks. Making the announcement in the state assembly, the Chief Minister said the scheme would come into immediate effect and the required financial allocation would be made by his government. He said the AIADMK was the only party that fulfills promises and also comes up with fresh welfare measures. Targeting the opposition DMK, he said the party had promised two acres of land, but failed to implement.

The mega announcement comes months ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly election. The first day of the last assembly session under AIDMK's government on Tuesday saw high drama with the Opposition, led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin arguing with Governor Banwarilal Purohit and walking out before his customary speech. The DMK will boycott the entire session, Stalin told reporters after leading the walkout. Members of Congress, an ally of the DMK, sported a green headgear -in support of agitating farmers outside Delhi- and they too boycotted the Governor's address.

TN Govt announces relief to farmers

A few weeks ago, the state government had said that it will provide Rs 1,116.97 crore as input relief to about 11.43 lakh farmers, anticipating central assistance, for the crop loss of the farmers due to rains in January. The relief sum will be credited directly to their bank accounts, the Chief Minister said in a statement. Meanwhile, farmers and trade unions in Tamil Nadu have been protesting against the Centre''s new farm laws as well as in support of the farmers opposing them in Delhi for the past two months. Many protesters have taken out motorcycle rallies, carried the National flag, and also placards with slogans condemning the farm laws in many parts of the state although police had declined permission for the procession. Such processions were held in Thanjavur, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, and Nagapattinam, among others in the last few days.

