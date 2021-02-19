K Palaniswami Takes Jibe At Stalin, Says 'CM's Post Not A Commodity To Buy'

AIADMK Chief and incumbent Tamil Nadu CM, K Palaniswami on Thursday took a jibe at DMK President MK Stalin, over the latter's aspirations to become the chief minister in three months. Palaniswami noted that he entered politics with a 'rural background' and stated Stalin rose to power with the support of his father, late DMK chief M Karunanidhi.

The CM was reacting to statements made by Stalin in one of the political rallies, for the upcoming assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, that will be held in April. The joint-co-ordinator of AIADMK quipped “DMK was in power five times. You were a Minister and deputy CM. Why didn’t you take care of people then? They won’t cater to people while in power but are speaking lies (now) to come to power,” PTI reported.



READ | Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami Issues Crop Loan Waiver Certificates To Farmers

Palaniswami then called out Stalin to take up the challenge of resolving the issues masses are facing in the state, in the span of 100 days, if voted to power. He then reiterated that 'anyone from AIADMK can reach the top with hard work, but that wasn't the case with DMK as the latter's first family was at the helm of the affairs'.



READ | AIADMK Sues DMK's MK Stalin For Accusing Minister Jayakumar Of 'walkie Talkie' Corruption

'My political experience is his age...'

He stressed that the CM's post was meant to serve the public and said, “I never saw myself as a chief minister but you (people) are.” Slamming Stalin for his claims to become the CM in three months, Palaniswami asserted, "But Stalin is not like that. He says he will become CM in three months. How is that possible? People have to vote, you need a majority. Is a CM post some commodity that is available in a shop? It is a post given by people.”



The incumbent CM further scoffed at Stalin's son and DMK Youth Wing chief, Udhayanaidhi and asked how well is the latter qualified to criticise the ruling party in the state. The CM opined that Udhayanaidhi's qualification as a politician simply ends with the fact that he is the grandson of Karunanidhi and son of Stalin.

“My political experience is his age. He is criticising the AIADMK. Look at the irony… the party has slipped to such depths that DMK’s announcements are now not made by Stalin but Udhayanidhi.. it is a family party, a corporate company,” Palaniswami added.

READ | BJP's Radha Ravi Scorches MK Stalin, Says Heir Of Those Buried At Marina Will Never Be CM

READ | EPS Says Stalin's Dream Of Becoming Tamil Nadu CM Will Never Come True; DMK Chief Responds