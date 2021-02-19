DMK To Meet Tamil Nadu Governor, Will Submit 2nd List Of Alleged Scams Under AIADMK Govt

As the tussle for power in poll-bound Tamil Nadu intensifies, the DMK is set to meet with Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday evening to lodge its complaint against the E Palaniswami-led government's involvement in several scams. Earlier on December 22, the MK Stalin-led party had lodged a 97-page long corruption complaint against the Tamil Nadu cabinet and AIADMK ministers with the state Governor.

In its previous complaint, the opposition had submitted a list of complaints against 8 cabinet minister on grounds of corruption in their respective departments. On Friday evening, DMK General Secretary Duraimurugan is set to meet the Governor at the Raj Bhavan to submit a second list of alleged scams under the AIADMK regime involving cabinet ministers. A committee headed by the DMK General Secretary is slated to present the list of complaints.

Meanwhile, AIADMK Minister Jayakumar has quashed the charges levelled against the government by the DMK ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections. Terming the meeting with Governor as a 'political drama,' Jayakumar claimed that the DMK is registering a 'false complaint' to cause political turmoil in the state. "For those who do not have the courage to come face to face, trying to meet the governor and file a petition is politically motivated, and the purpose of advertising is to repeat the same thing over and over again," the AIADMK minister said.

Stalin campaigns in Coimbatore

Earlier in the day, DMK chief MK Stalin held a rally in Coimbatore under the party's election campaign 'Ungal Thoguthiyil Stalin' (Stalin in your constituency). In his rally, Stalin hit out at the ruling administration and remarked that the people would give a befitting reply to those who refused 'six-feet' of land to lay to rest former chief minister M Karunanidhi. Stalin also claimed that the AIADMK had refused to give a 'place' to lay Karunanidhi to rest near former chief minister, C N Annadurai's samadhi at Marina beach and the party had to approach the court to get it.

Expressing confidence that the DMK will be in power after the assembly elections, Stalin said steps will be taken to solve all the problems of those given petitions within 100 days of the party coming to power, as a separate department will be set up and officers appointed to look into it.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021

The two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS), reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. With AIADMK announcing it will continue its national alliance with BJP, the saffron party's chief JP Nadda also affirmed the same on January 30. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.

