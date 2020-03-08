International Women’s Day : This pregnant commando patrols worst naxal-hit areas

Woman commando Sunaina Patel shows extraordinary valour as she patrols the Naxal infested jungles in Chattisgarh while being pregnant. According to reports, Patel who was eight months pregnant continued to serve the elite force-carrying full loads of weapons and a backpack that weighed 8-10 kgs along with an AK-47 till her seniors asked her to take rest. Patel who is a part of elite District Reserve Guard Danteshwari Fighters was deployed in the worst Naxal hit area of the state.

While recently talking to ANI Patel said, "I was 2-months pregnant when I joined the unit. I performed all my duties with sincerely. But now have been asked by my seniors to take proper rest."

Sunaina Patel, 8-month-old pregnant woman deployed as Danteshwari fighter in District Reserve Guard to combat Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada: I was 2-months pregnant when I joined. I never refused to perform my duties. Today also if I'm asked I'll do it with utmost sincerity. pic.twitter.com/6tUOruZsbz — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2020

Patel is now working in comparatively relaxed conditions, the news agency reported. Abhishek Pallav, SP Dantewada, told ANI reporters that when officials got to know about her pregnancy, they immediately stopped sending her to field operations and advised her to take proper rest.

Suffered miscarriage previously

He then revealed that Patel had suffered a miscarriage once while she was on duty and was reluctant to go off duty even now. He added that though now they have asked her to take adequate rest with regards to her health conditions. Talking about her contribution to the unit, he said that she had motivated many women to join the anti-Naxal force since she had become a commando.

The International Women's Day is observed every year on March 8 in a bid to celebrate the women's movement and struggle for equality. This year the day is celebrated in the wake of the 25th anniversary of Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, which is termed by the UN Women as the 'most visionary agenda for women's right and empowerment everywhere'. According to the UN Women, the theme for this year is 'I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women's Rights'.

(with inputs from ANI)