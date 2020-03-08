International Women's Day: PM Modi's MUDRA Scheme Helps Ludhiana Woman Become Entrepreneur

On the occasion of International Women's Day, another story of inspiration came to the forefront of Daisy Rani, a Ludhiana based entrepreneur who was able to build her own business with the help of Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana. Daisy Rani now runs her own tracksuits and school uniform manufacturing firm with the loan she took under the scheme. "Earlier, I had worked as an office assistant. But I always wanted to start something of my own. I have expanded my work, around 20-25 workers are working here," Daisy told News Agency ANI.

It has been nearly two years since Daisy started her business after taking a loan of Rs 10 lakh from a bank, now she records nearly a 70 per cent growth in her business. "I initially invested in the business but later I took the benefit of Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana and took the loan. I want to further expand my business," said Daisy Rani.

"Prime Minister Modi has taken several initiatives for women and girls including Beti Bachao Beti Padhao. He has helped a lot of women. I would like to suggest Prime Minister that if confident women in our society are encouraged to expand their work, they will perform better for themselves," she added.

Centre's 'SheInspiresUs' campaign

On Monday evening, PM Modi declared that he intends to give up his accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. He declared that he would give the charge of his social media accounts to women with inspirational lives. He contended that this would help them motivate millions of people.

From common people to famous personalities including political leaders like Home Minister Amit Shah, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal have tweeted under the hashtag #SheInspiresUS.

