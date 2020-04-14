Thousands Violate Lockdown And Gather In Mumbai's Bandra, BJP Says 'Govt Should Answer'

In a shocking incident on Tuesday, over thousands of migrant workers in Mumbai gathered near the Bandra station allegedly demanding to go back to their respective hometown as the Prime Minister extended the Coronavirus lockdown. Flouting the social distancing morns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the huge crowd by the migrants was dispersed almost after 45 minutes of their gathering. The police even had to resort to lathi-charge to clear the area.

Mumbai has been a hotspot of Coronavirus as the financial capital of the country has so far reported 1753 cases. Maharashtra which has been the worst-hit case across the country has witnessed 2,337 positive cases and 160 deaths while 229 have recovered from COVID-19 in the state.

Watch: Thousands Of Migrant Workers Gather In Mumbai Violating Social Distancing Norms

'Government should have been vigilante'

Former Bandra West MLA and BJP leader Ashish Shelar who was present when the huge crowd amassed near Bandra station stated that government should have been more vigilante. Speaking to Republic TV, Shelar said, "I have been here from the past one hour and I have been monitoring the situation. It looks like people that gathered here are not just from Bandra West but from other parts of Mumbai as well. What was needed was to tackle them properly. They wanted to go back to their respective villages. They wanted ration supplies."

READ | PM Failed To Address Economic Concerns: Sena-NCP

Furthermore, he added, "I think the government should have been more vigilante. Affordable and accessible plans for migrants who are daily wage workers should have been provided. We have requested the police to maintain peace and the community kitchen to provide food for them."

PM Modi extends lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation on Tuesday, announced that the lockdown imposed in the country will be extended till May 3. He said, "CMs of every State suggested that the lockdown should be increased. Many states have already decided to increase lockdown. Keeping all the suggestions in mind, it has been decided that the lockdown in India will now have to be extended till May 3."

In his televised address, PM Modi said, "Till 20th April, all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored, as to how strictly they are implementing norms. States which will not let hotspots increase, they could be allowed to let some important activities resume, but with certain conditions."

READ | PM Modi Extends India's Coronavirus Lockdown Till May 3; Announces Additional Measures

READ | DGCA Extends Domestic & Foreign Passenger Flight Suspension Till May 3 Amid Covid Lockdown