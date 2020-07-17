Three Civilians Killed As Pakistan Target Civilian Areas In Poonch

In a shameful act, Army of terror state Pakistan has once targeted the civilian area, killing three innocent persons in Khari-Karmara area of the Gulpur sector in Poonch.

“On 17 Jul 2020 at about 2120 hours, Pak initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with Small Arms & shelling with Mortars along LoC in Gulpur sector, District Poonch (J&K). Indian Army retaliating befittingly,” Army Spokesperson said.

Read: Indian Army Gets Nod For Individual Procurement Worth Rs 300 Crores, Read Details

Three civilians killed

Confirming the death of three members of a family in Pakistan’s aggression, Police Official told Republic Media Network, “At around 9 in the evening, Pakistan initiated ceasefire and started targeting civilian areas along the Line Of Control. During ceasefire violation, a shell landed on the house of one Mohd Rafiq r/o village Karmara in which Mohd Rafiq (58), his wife Rafia Bi (50) and son Irfan (15/16) died on the spot. Intermittent firing still going on”.

He further added that teams of police have rushed to the spot the take back the bodies of civilians killed in Pakistan’s ceasefire.

Read: Indian Army Running Free School For Disadvantaged Kids In J&K's Ramban Amid COVID-19

Ceasefire violations along LoC

Pakistan has been continuously carrying out ceasefire violations along the Line of Control to push trained terrorists into the Indian side to carry out terror strikes in hinterland areas.

Jammu Kashmir Police DGP Dilbag Singh, on June 8, said that 150-250 terrorists are active in launchpads in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and are waiting for an opportunity to sneak in into Indian Territory while 125-150 terrorists are active in Launchpads along LoC and International Border in Jammu region.

On average, Pakistan has carried out 11.7 ceasefire violations after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir.

Since abrogation of Article 370 in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, rattled Pakistan has violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir more than 3800 times.

Sharing data with Republic Media Network, Defense Spokesperson Jammu said that 307 ceasefire violations were carried out in August 2019, 282 in September, 351 in October, 304 in November, 297 in December, 367 in January 2020; 366 in February, 411 in March, 387 in April, 382 in May and 418 in June, taking the total to 3872 in 10 months.

Read: Indian Army Confirms 4th Corps-Commander Talks In Line With Consensus; 'process Intricate'

Read: Terrorists Planning To Target Amarnath Yatra; Attempts Will Be Foiled, Assures Indian Army