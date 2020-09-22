WHO: World Sees Record Weekly Surge In COVID-19 Cases With A Decrease In Death Rate

According to the statistics revealed by the World Health Organization, COVID-19 cases have ascended last week with a new 7 days high of almost two million, even as new deaths decreased. On September 21, the world recorded a total number of 1,998,897 new cases of the novel coronavirus taking the total number to 31,529,109 with 970,165 fatalities across the globe. With this surge in the cases, there has been a 6 per cent increase from the previous week. The UN health agency confirmed that this is the highest number of reported cases in a single week. The COVID-19 pandemic which saw its first outbreak in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread all across the world.

Coronavirus cases continue to rise

According to the tally by John Hopkins University, the highest number of COVID-19 cases have been reported in the United States with the total number at 7,051,747, followed by India and Brazil. US President Donald Trump who has been severely criticized for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic has repeatedly called out and blamed China for allowing the virus to spread and also for withholding crucial information from the world during the early weeks of the outbreak. The US President has also clashed with the World Health Organisation and stated formal procedure for the US to leave the UN organization.

Read: Does Coronavirus Spread Easily Among Children? Take A Look What Research Says

Europe is also experiencing its second wave of the novel coronavirus as cases of the coronavirus in Europe were "almost back" to the same levels seen in March. ECDC director Andrea Ammon told the European Parliament virus cases across the continent have been increasing for more than 5 weeks. She said, “The virus has not been sleeping over the summer, so it did not take vacation”. However, to battle the virus, lockdowns have been reimposed in the worst hit areas. Countries like Peru, Israel, South Korea and Australia have also seen a resurgence in cases. In Australia, Victoria has been the epicentre of the cases as it accounts for 75% of cases and 90% of deaths.

Read: COVID-19: US Witnesses 17% Surge In Infections In Past Week, Deaths Up By 5%

New Zealand, on the other hand, is planning to ease restrictions on September 21, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a press briefing. However, Auckland, which is the most populous city in the nation, would continue to remain under lockdown. Earlier this month, lockdown restrictions in the country were extended after a resurgence of COVID-19 in Auckland.

Israel, however, has reimposed the lockdown. Following a drastic resurgence in new COVID-19 cases and fearing the consequences of mass gatherings during the upcoming holiday season, Israel’s cabinet decided to reimpose a three weeks national lockdown on Sunday, September 13. The lockdown will last till October 9 and during the reimposed lockdown, shops, schools and restaurants will remain closed and Israelis will have to contend with restrictions on movement.

Read: CDC Tells States: Be Ready To Distribute Vaccines On Nov. 1

Also Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Tally At 55,62,664; Record 1 Lakh Single-day Recoveries

(Image Credits: Unsplash)