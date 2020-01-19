Tihar Jail Requests Hangman Pawan's Services To Execute Nirbhaya's Convicts: UP DG Prison

Delhi's Tihar jail has requested to avail services if hangman Pawan for the execution of the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder convicts, who are slated for execution on February 1st. Delhi's Patiala House on Friday issued a new death warrant for the execution of the four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya rape and murder case. The four rapists will be hanged till death on February 1 at 6 AM.

Pawan Kumar's services have been sought for January 31 and February 1. Pawan, a hangman from Meerut had earlier said that he was ready to hang the four convicts.

"It will really give me a great sigh of relief to me, to Nirbhya's parents to everyone else in the country when these convicts are hanged," he said.

Previously, the Court had given an order for January 22 at 7 AM. In a reprieve to Nirbhaya's parents, President Ram Nath Kovind, on Friday, rejected convict Mukesh Singh's mercy plea.

READ: Nirbhaya Case: All four convicts shifted to Jail No. 3 in Tihar

'Dummy execution done successfully': Tihar jail officials

Previously on Wednesday, sources reported that the authorities would conduct a dummy execution ahead of January 22. The execution was conducted in Jail 3, the place where the convicts will be executed on the designated date. The convicts are set to be hanged together in the same place where Afzal Guru- 2001 Parliament attack mastermind was hanged.

READ:Delhi government rejects Nirbhaya convict Mukesh's mercy plea; forwarded to MHA

All Four Convicts Shifted To Jail No. 3 In Tihar

The four convicts facing a death sentence in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case have now been shifted to Tihar prison's jail number 3 where they will be hanged. Reports stated that the Tihar administration locked the four convicts: Vinay Sharma, Akshay Kumar Singh, Mukesh Kumar Singh, and Pawan Gupta. However, they are in separate cells.

According to reports, extreme vigilance and peace will be exercised in Tihar so that the four convicts will not be able to create any trouble. It also reported that on the day of execution, the crowd is expected to be more than usual.

READ: Nirbhaya case: Tihar officials successfully perform 'dummy execution' in Jail No. 3

READ: 'Ready to hang Nirbhaya's rapists': Uttar Pradesh Hangman Pawan

(with inputs from agencies)