The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Tinder India, Netflix Discuss Valentine's Day Plans, Durex Outsmarts With Witty Reply

General News

As valentine's Day is just around the corner, a hilarious conversation between Netflix India and Tinder India about their plans has taken over the internet.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tinder India

As valentine's Day is just around the corner, a hilarious conversation between Netflix India and Tinder India about their plans has taken over the internet. The Twitter thread began with a tweet from Tinder reminding people to 'get a life by swiping right'. However, soon after Netflix replied with a quirky tweet. 

READ: Tinder Reminds People Of Valentine's Day, Netizens Dish Out Hilarious Memes

READ: Brad Pitt Sends Netizens Into Tizzy As He Makes Tinder Joke During SAG Awards

Durex joins the conversation

Soon the Twitter thread went viral and people were hooked onto the conversation. While many people lauded both Twitter handles, many netizens also joined the conversation. Several internet users also tagged Oyo and Durex and the fun continued. From Baskin Robbins India to Shalimar Paints, many brands also joined the interesting conversation while also promoting their brands. 

READ: Middle-east A Tinderbox Amid Iran-US-Iraq Flare-up, Japan PM Shinzo Abe Breaks Silence

READ: Tinder's New Festival Mode Aims To Connect Festival Attendees Before They Arrive Onsite

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SIBAL: 'WHO IS 'TUKDE-TUKDE' GANG?'
INDIAN EMBASSY ISSUES DIRECTIVE
ANDHRA CM TO ABOLISH UPPER HOUSE
SAMBIT PATRA LASHES AT KERALA GOVT
BCCI DISAPPOINTED WITH VIRAT KOHLI
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA