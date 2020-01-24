Tinder India, Netflix Discuss Valentine's Day Plans, Durex Outsmarts With Witty Reply

As valentine's Day is just around the corner, a hilarious conversation between Netflix India and Tinder India about their plans has taken over the internet. The Twitter thread began with a tweet from Tinder reminding people to 'get a life by swiping right'. However, soon after Netflix replied with a quirky tweet.

25 din hai Valentine's Day mein... — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) January 20, 2020

We like the sound of the Tinder notification + DAA DUMMMM — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) January 20, 2020

Durex joins the conversation

Soon the Twitter thread went viral and people were hooked onto the conversation. While many people lauded both Twitter handles, many netizens also joined the conversation. Several internet users also tagged Oyo and Durex and the fun continued. From Baskin Robbins India to Shalimar Paints, many brands also joined the interesting conversation while also promoting their brands.

@DurexIndia you may want to give some precautionary measure.@oyorooms are you ready??

😜😜😜😜 — NITIN PATHAK (@_Ni3_pathak) January 20, 2020

You guys are Netflix and chilling and we don't get an invite? Bohot na-unsafe-y hai! — Durex India (@DurexIndia) January 21, 2020

Nothing but the sweetest of climax to your chill! — Baskin Robbins India (@BaskinRobbinsIn) January 21, 2020

Guys, do you want us to find the perfect house for you? 🏠 https://t.co/FrXbylgQ60 — Pincoded (@PincodedChennai) January 21, 2020

Bahut hi RANGeen mijaaz hain aap sabke. Humein bhi yaad kar liya karo kabhi kabhi. — Shalimar Paints (@ShalimarPaints_) January 22, 2020

If @Tinder_India and @NetflixIndia are together, how am I supposed to sob in my loneliness? https://t.co/PHypgpSqcg — rish (@bish_rish) January 21, 2020

