Brad Pitt Sends Netizens Into Tizzy As He Makes Tinder Joke During SAG Awards

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt made headlines as he shared a moment with his former wife Jennifer Aniston at the backstage of SAG Awards 2020. Brad Pitt also took home the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his role in the movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

While accepting the award Brad Pitt disclosed some details about his Tinder profile. Check out what he said here.

Why don't we ever see Brad Pitt when we're swiping on Tinder?! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/rTkZmhBSZJ — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 20, 2020

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Share A Priceless Moment At The SAG Awards; See Pictures

After winning the award, Brad Pitt said that he should add the win to his Tinder account. While this cracked the audience up, the netizens seem to be delighted with the possibility that the actor might be on the dating app.

Many Twitter users have spoken up about Brad Pitt’s confession and have even joked about how Tinder down is going to trend after Brad Pitt’s confession as many will flock to the app for him. Check out the fan reactions here.

Fan reactions

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt And Leonardo DiCaprio Starrer 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' BTS Facts

brad pitt what's your tinder profile just askin for research purposes pic.twitter.com/lWr3FUKqGY — every award loser al pacino (@tonystrnge) January 20, 2020

If brad Pitt has a tinder ..... I HAVE A TINDER !!!!!! PERIODT — half-price tickets on a sunday matinee 🎟 (@DespainMemphis) January 20, 2020

Brad Pitt’s acceptance speech only got better after he thanked his co-stars and his co-star’s feet while accepting the award. During the acceptance speech, he said that he’d like to thank his co-stars, "Leo, Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie's feet. Margaret Qualley's feet. Dakota Fanning's feet. Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA."

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt Says He Would 'have Shared The Raft' With Leonardo DiCaprio In His Award Speech

Brad Pitt's speech

Brad Pitt cracked up the audience with his witty speech. He even spoke about his role character saying that it was a difficult character to play. The character is that of a man who gets intoxicated, gets undressed and who doesn’t get along with his spouse. Netizens claim that the Fight Club actor was joking to his broken marriages in the past in his speech at SAG Awards 2020.

ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2020 | Brad Pitt Wins Best Supporting Actor Award

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.