TMC Questions UP CM's Bengal Rally Amid Hathras Shooting; Yogi Govt 'won't Spare Anyone'

After the father of a girl who complained that his daughter had been molested two years ago in July 2018 was shot dead by the accused on Monday at Sasni village in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, the state government issued its first response in the case. Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brajesh Pathak said that no one will be spared and the case will be sent to fast-track court.

UP Law Minister said, "A strict action will be taken under NSA. No one will be spared and police teams are constantly working to arrest them."

This statement comes after the father of the molestation victim was shot dead by the accused on Monday evening after both had an argument. While speaking to ANI, the UP Police said that there was an argument between the accused and the deceased, after which the accused shot the latter, who died while being taken to the hospital. Giving out further details of the incident, the Police said, "Wife & aunt of main accused and both daughters of deceased had gone to temple. They argued there over the old case. Accused & the man (deceased) came there later, argued & accused shot at the latter who died while being taken to hospital. Teams formed to nab them."

Deceased's daughter begs for justice

In a heart-wrenching video, the daughter of the man who was shot dead by her harasser is seen begging for justice. The girl in the video said that her father had filed a complaint against the main accused, Gaurav Sharma, in 2018 on charges of molestation. She further said that irked by this, Gaurav along with others on Monday evening shot her father after an argument over the case. The inconsolable girl in her video was heard saying that the accused had shot her father in the chest and back.

Urging the Uttar Pradesh Police with folded hands to take strict action against the accused, she said, "Please, I need justice. First, he committed chedkhani (molestation) with me and then when my father lodged a case against him, he killed him out of annoyance.

TMC attacks UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Hitting out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, West Bengal's ruling party Trinamool Congress on Tuesday said that when a father was shot in front of his daughter's eyes, the Chief Minister is busy holding election rallies in Bengal. Taking to Twitter, TMC said, "Hathras in Uttar Pradesh again! Father shot in front of the daughter's eyes! Father killed to save his daughter's honour!" This statement from TMC comes ahead of Adityanath's visit to the poll-bound state of Bengal for campaigning.

Congress targets CM Yogi Adityanath

Hitting out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Congress party on Tuesday morning took to Twitter and wrote, "CM Yogi Adityanath it is morning now. If you have woken up from your sleep then the daughter is telling the name of the culprit. Will there be an arrest or will there be a conspiracy to defame the daughter of Hathras?"

