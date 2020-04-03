The Debate
TMC's Mahua Moitra Issues First Response To PM Modi's '9 Minutes - 9pm' Coronavirus Appeal

General News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged citizens to light candles, diyas, torches or mobile flashlights to mark India's fight against Coronavirus

Written By Shloak Prabhu | Mumbai | Updated On:
TMC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged citizens to light candles, diyas, torches or mobile flashlights to mark India's fight against Coronavirus. Following his address, TMC leader Mahua Moitra hit out at PM Modi and suggested what he should have alternatively done to tackle Coronavirus. In her statement, Moitra pushed for a fiscal package, especially for labourers. 

READ: PM Modi's Giant Appeal: 'On April 5 At 9 PM For 9 Mins, Challenge Coronavirus With Light'

TMC MP Mahua Moitra on PM Modi's giant appeal

Taking to Twitter, Mahua Moitra remarked that instead of turning off lights PM Modi should have announced measures like a fiscal package worth 8-10 per cent of GDP for the country. In addition, Moitra also called for immediate wages to be paid for labour and construction work amid the nationwide lockdown.

READ: Mahua Moitra, Manish Tewari Included In JPC On Data Protection Bill

Even so, PM Modi's message was welcomed by BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra. Patra took to Twitter and shared a poem urging people to come forward and light candles. 

READ: Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra Caught Tearing & Throwing Paper Towards Lok Sabha Speaker

READ: TMC MP Derek O'Brien Self-isolates Himself After Coming In Contact With Dushyant Singh

First Published:
