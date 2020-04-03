TMC's Mahua Moitra Issues First Response To PM Modi's '9 Minutes - 9pm' Coronavirus Appeal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged citizens to light candles, diyas, torches or mobile flashlights to mark India's fight against Coronavirus. Following his address, TMC leader Mahua Moitra hit out at PM Modi and suggested what he should have alternatively done to tackle Coronavirus. In her statement, Moitra pushed for a fiscal package, especially for labourers.
Taking to Twitter, Mahua Moitra remarked that instead of turning off lights PM Modi should have announced measures like a fiscal package worth 8-10 per cent of GDP for the country. In addition, Moitra also called for immediate wages to be paid for labour and construction work amid the nationwide lockdown.
Turn out lights & come on balconies?— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) April 3, 2020
GET REAL MR. MODI!
Give India fiscal pkg worth 8-10pc of GDP
Ensure immediate wages to construction & other labour during lockdown- laws exist permitting this
Stop gagging real press in name of curbing fake news
Even so, PM Modi's message was welcomed by BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra. Patra took to Twitter and shared a poem urging people to come forward and light candles.
