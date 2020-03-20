TMC MP Derek O'Brien Self-isolates Himself After Coming In Contact With Dushyant Singh

As per sources, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien has gone into self-quarantine. Speaking to the media on Friday, he mentioned that the government was putting everyone at risk as the Parliament session was still underway. Moreover, he revealed that he was sitting next to Dushyant Singh for two and a half hours during the Transport Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting on Wednesday. Thereafter, O’Brien demanded the deferment of the Parliament session. Singh along with his mother Vasundhara Raje has gone into self-isolation after attending a dinner with singer Kanika Kapoor.

TMC MP Derek O'Brien in self-quarantine, sources say he was sitting beside BJP MP Dushyant Singh who attended singer Kanika's Kapoor's party — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 20, 2020

Mo-Sh govt turning #Parliament into irrelevant & outmoded institution



LS&RS discussed #COVID19 for only 3% of total time



Is this how govts inspire confidence in crisis?



Defer session! Stop conflicting messaging!



Came to Dr Ambedkar statue to express myself



WATCH pic.twitter.com/bobqKBBiTI — Citizen Derek | নাগরিক ডেরেক (@derekobrienmp) March 20, 2020

Kanika Kapoor tests positive

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor confirmed that she had tested positive for the novel coronavirus after rumours started doing the rounds earlier in the day. Writing on Instagram, she revealed that she got herself tested after experiencing signs of flu for the last 4 days. According to her, she was scanned at the airport 10 days ago. At this juncture, Kapoor and her family are in quarantine and the contact mapping of people she interacted with is underway. She urged people to isolate themselves and go for a test if symptoms are visible. Furthermore, she called upon everyone to follow the local, state and central government directives.

