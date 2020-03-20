The Debate
TMC MP Derek O'Brien Self-isolates Himself After Coming In Contact With Dushyant Singh

General News

As per sources, TMC MP Derek O’Brien has gone into self-quarantine after coming into contact with fellow MP Dushyant Singh who has self-isolated himself.

Updated On:
Derek O'Brien

As per sources, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien has gone into self-quarantine. Speaking to the media on Friday, he mentioned that the government was putting everyone at risk as the Parliament session was still underway. Moreover, he revealed that he was sitting next to Dushyant Singh for two and a half hours during the Transport Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting on Wednesday. Thereafter, O’Brien demanded the deferment of the Parliament session. Singh along with his mother Vasundhara Raje has gone into self-isolation after attending a dinner with singer Kanika Kapoor.  

Read: Ex-CM Vasudhara Raje & Son Dushyant Self-isolate After Attending Party With Kanika Kapoor

Read: Lucknow Airport Washes Hands Off Kanika Kapoor's COVID-19 Screening; Passes Buck To Mumbai

Kanika Kapoor tests positive

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor confirmed that she had tested positive for the novel coronavirus after rumours started doing the rounds earlier in the day. Writing on Instagram, she revealed that she got herself tested after experiencing signs of flu for the last 4 days. According to her, she was scanned at the airport 10 days ago. At this juncture, Kapoor and her family are in quarantine and the contact mapping of people she interacted with is underway. She urged people to isolate themselves and go for a test if symptoms are visible. Furthermore, she called upon everyone to follow the local, state and central government directives.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kanika Kapoor (@kanik4kapoor) on

Read: Congress' Jitin Prasada Goes Into Self-quarantine After Attending Party With Kanika Kapoor

Read: Here's Which CMs Attended PM Modi's Video-conference On India's Fight Against Coronavirus

First Published:
