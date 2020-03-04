Tamil Nadu Journalists' Union, Political Parties Condemn Brutal Attack On Reporter

Journalist unions and political parties in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday condemned the brutal attack on a Tamil magazine journalist in Sivakasi.

Speaking about the attack, General Secretary, Madras Union of Journalists, LR Shankar, said attacks on journalists is increasing in the country. Such a threat to freedom of the press shows that democracy is under constraint, he added.

Shankar claimed journalist Karthi was attacked as she was reporting about the ruling AIADMK party in ''Kumudum Reporter'' magazine.

READ | Minister Awhad Uses Cuss Words Against Reporter; Apologies

The Madras Reporters Guild also condemned the brutal attack on Karthi who has been admitted to the hospital after the incident. Its President R Rangaraj appealed to the Tamil Nadu government and to the police department to investigate the attack and to book the culprits

The two media organizations also urged the Tamil Nadu government to ensure the safety of journalists to report freely.

DMK President MK Stalin and MMK leader MH Jawahirullah condemned the attack on Karthi and urged Chief Minister K Palaniswami to take action against the attackers.

READ | TN Electricity Board Engineer Fatally Attacked By Sub-ordinate Staff In Office

Tamil Nadu journalist brutally attacked

On Tuesday night, M Karthi, a journalist hailing from Virudhunagar, was brutally attacked by unidentified assailants and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Sivakasi. Karthi, who was allegedly attacked with a sickle, has sustained severe injuries.

Madras Reporters Guild alleged that a news article which recently appeared in Kumudam Reporter magazine with the title ‘Will Rajendra Balaji be defeated by Raja Varman?’ is the reason for the attack. The article hints at AIADMK in-party fighting between Tamil Nadu Minister for Milk and Dairy Development KT Rajenthra Balaji and Sattur MLA MSR Rajavarman.

Karthi filed a complaint at Sivakasi police station and an FIR has been registered under sections 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place) and 307 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

READ | Tamil Nadu: CM K Palaniswami Launches TN Health System Reform Programme In Chennai

READ | Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami Announces Additional 1,650 Medical College Seats From 2021-22