Tomar Releases List Of Farmer Unions Backing Farm Laws, Over 3 Lakh Signatures Submitted

In a massive show of support to the Centre's Farm Laws, over 3 lakh farmers from across 20 states in India signed a notice backing the agrarian reforms.

While addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar revealed that many farmer organizations were coming out in support of the agricultural Laws. One of these- Confederation of NGOs of Rural India- had registered the support of 3,13,363 farmers who stood for the three Farm Laws.

The signatories are namely from the states of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand. Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and West Bengal. Notably, nearly 12,895 signatures come from the state of Punjab which is also home to a large number of agitating farmer unions. The largest number of signatories, nearly 1.2 lakh are from Haryana.

As the deadlock enters the 26th day, pro-law farmer organizations are coming out in larger numbers to express their support to the Centre. Earlier in the day, in Meerut, farmers organized an outreach program to highlight the benefits of the three farm laws. Moreover, farmers have also held tractor rally in Gautam Budh Nagar. Days before this, a crowd of 20,000 farmers from Meerut came out in support of the reforms.

During the press conference, Narendra Singh Tomar asserted that the government was ready to hold another round of talks with the farmers' unions as per their convenience. "If the farmers' unions tell us the time of negotiation, then the government is fully ready for talks. Farmers understand the provision of the Centre's laws, we hope that a solution will be found and the movement ends through dialogue," he said. The Agriculture Minister has said that the government is 'hopeful' of reaching a resolution by the year-end.

