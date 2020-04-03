Virat Kohli Talks About 2 Favourite Holiday Destinations Abroad With Anushka Sharma

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted normalcy and brought the world to a halt. The major sporting events across the world have been either postponed or called off. Cricket is no exception as the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) has been postponed. Amidst these trying times, cricketers have been extremely active on social media by interacting with their followers and teammates and urging them to stay safe.

Virat Kohli reveals his favourite holiday destinations with wife Anushka Sharma

The former England captain Kevin Pietersen is using this time off to connect with his fans on social media. Kevin Pietersen had recently interacted with India's star batsman Rohit Sharma. On Thursday, the Englishman had a new guest on his Instagram live in the form of Indian cricket team's captain Virat Kohli. The duo spoke on several topics, right from Virat Kohli's transition to becoming a vegetarian to the lowest point in his career. The Indian captain was seen at his candid best.

Kevin Pietersen asked Virat Kohli about his favourite holiday destination with wife Anushka Sharma. Virat Kohli picked Queenstown in New Zealand as his favourite holiday destination. Virat Kohli added that he had been there in 2019 with Anushka Sharma. Virat Kohli's second pick was South Africa for its wildlife safaris. Virat Kohli added that he along with wife Anushka Sharma would soon be visiting Kevin Pietersen's lodge that he owns in South Africa.

Virat Kohli reveals his favorite holiday destinations with wife Anushka Sharma.#kohli #pietersen pic.twitter.com/WZNIqMmiSU — Jatin malu (Ja3) (@jatin_malu) April 3, 2020

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma donate to PM CARES fund

Virat Kohli recently took to his official Twitter handle where he revealed that he along with wife Anushka Sharma are donating a certain amount to the PM CARES Fund and the Maharashtra CM Relief Fund. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma also hoped that their donation helps the fellow citizens in easing out their pain somehow. The couple, however, hasn’t revealed the amount they donated to the relief funds, which is reportedly ₹3 crore (₹1.5 crore each) through unverified sources.

IMAGE COURTESY: VIRAT KOHLI INSTAGRAM