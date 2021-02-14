Last Updated:

Top Ministers Pay Tribute To Pulwama Martyrs On Second Anniversary Of Terrorist Attack

On the second anniversary of J&K Pulwama attack, prominent political leaders on Sunday took to Twitter and paid their tributes to the martyred CRPF personnel.

Written By
Astha Singh
Pulwama terror attack

As India marks two years of the Pulwama terror attack on February 14, 2021, prominent political leaders paid their tributes to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on February 14 last year, when their convoy was targeted by a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit. 

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu paid tribute to the soldiers. He tweeted, "I join the nation in paying my humble tributes to the CRPF personnel who were martyred in the dastardly Pulwama terror attack. The grateful nation will always remember their patriotism & supreme sacrifice. My solidarity with the families who lost their loved ones in the attack".

Home Minister Amit Shah bowed down to the martyred jawan and said that India will not forget their supreme sacrifice.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted and paid tribute to the brave CRPF personnel. He said India will never forget their service and sacrifice.

Earlier, BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda also paid tribute to the brave jawans. He tweeted "Greetings to the brave sons of Ma Bharati who were martyred in the terrorist attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. The nation will always be indebted to your indomitable courage and valour".

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute. He tweeted, "Tribute to the immortal sacrifices of the jawans of who lost their lives in Pulwama attack for our safe future. Their immortal sacrifice will always inspire us to fight against terrorism".

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted and said, "Salute to the brave sons of Mother India who were martyred in Pulwama terror attack".

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad paid tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans and said their sacrifice will always be remembered.

Pulwama Terror Attack: A black day for India

Two years ago on February 14, 2019, 40 Indian soldiers were martyred in one of the worst terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. After the deadly attack, a Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had claimed responsibility for this terror attack. A 22-year-old suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus. The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. The attack, which was reported near Awantipora at nearly 3:15 pm resulted in the death of 40 CRPF jawans, while many others were left injured.

