Top Ministers Pay Tribute To Pulwama Martyrs On Second Anniversary Of Terrorist Attack

As India marks two years of the Pulwama terror attack on February 14, 2021, prominent political leaders paid their tributes to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on February 14 last year, when their convoy was targeted by a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu paid tribute to the soldiers. He tweeted, "I join the nation in paying my humble tributes to the CRPF personnel who were martyred in the dastardly Pulwama terror attack. The grateful nation will always remember their patriotism & supreme sacrifice. My solidarity with the families who lost their loved ones in the attack".

14 फरवरी 2019 को पुलवामा में आतंकवादियों द्वारा किए गए कायराना हमले में शहीद हुए CRPF के वीर जवानों की स्मृति में विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूं और शहीदों के परिजनों के प्रति हार्दिक संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं।कृतज्ञ राष्ट्र आपके अमर बलिदान को सदैव आदरपूर्वक याद करेगा। — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) February 14, 2021

Home Minister Amit Shah bowed down to the martyred jawan and said that India will not forget their supreme sacrifice.

I bow down to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack on this day in 2019.



India will never forget their exceptional courage and supreme sacrifice. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 14, 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted and paid tribute to the brave CRPF personnel. He said India will never forget their service and sacrifice.

I pay homage to those brave @crpfindia personnel who sacrificed their lives in 2019 Pulwama terror attack.



India will never forget their service to the nation and their supreme sacrifice. We continue to stand with their families, who had to suffer due to this attack. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 14, 2021

Earlier, BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda also paid tribute to the brave jawans. He tweeted "Greetings to the brave sons of Ma Bharati who were martyred in the terrorist attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. The nation will always be indebted to your indomitable courage and valour".

जम्मू कश्मीर के पुलवामा में हुए आतंकी हमले में शहीद होने वाले माँ भारती के वीर सपूतों को कोटि-कोटि नमन।



आपके अदम्य साहस, वीरता व शौर्य का राष्ट्र सदैव ऋणी रहेगा। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 14, 2021

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute. He tweeted, "Tribute to the immortal sacrifices of the jawans of who lost their lives in Pulwama attack for our safe future. Their immortal sacrifice will always inspire us to fight against terrorism".

हमारे सुरक्षित भविष्य के लिए अपना सर्वस्व बलिदान करने वाले पुलवामा हमले के अमर बलिदानियों को कोटिशः श्रद्धांजलि।



उनका अमर बलिदान हमें आतंकवाद के विरुद्ध संघर्ष के लिए सदैव प्रेरित करता रहेगा।



जय हिंद — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 14, 2021

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted and said, "Salute to the brave sons of Mother India who were martyred in Pulwama terror attack".

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad paid tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans and said their sacrifice will always be remembered.

पुलवामा के वीर शहीदों को मेरी विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि।

My tribute to the martyred CRPF men who laid their life for the country during Pulwama terrorist attack. Their supreme sacrifice will always be remembered.#PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/kfTeQWc04Z — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) February 14, 2021

Pulwama Terror Attack: A black day for India

Two years ago on February 14, 2019, 40 Indian soldiers were martyred in one of the worst terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. After the deadly attack, a Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had claimed responsibility for this terror attack. A 22-year-old suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus. The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. The attack, which was reported near Awantipora at nearly 3:15 pm resulted in the death of 40 CRPF jawans, while many others were left injured.

