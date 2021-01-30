Union Ministers launch Anupam Kher's book; Smriti Irani praises actor, misses #DulariRocks

Anupam Kher’s latest book has got a shoutout from some notable names over the past few months. After well-known celebrities of the literary world, even those from political fraternity are lending their support. Union Ministers were the latest to convey their regards to the veteran as they launched the book in Delhi recently.

Union Ministers launch Anupam Kher’s book

Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Science & Tech, Earth Sciences, Harsh Vardhan and Union Minister for Law & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ravi Prasad and Union Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development, Smriti Irani were present during the launch.

Sharing a photo, Kher thanked the ministers for launching his book Your Best Day Is Today in Delhi and stated that their presence at the event and ‘kind words’ touched his heart.

Sharing a photo posing with Anupam Kher, Smriti Irani introduced him as ‘Actor, author extraordinaire’ as he responded to ‘capital calls..’ The A Wednesday star is known for his trademark statement “kuch bhi ho sakta hai”, (anything is possible) and Irani felt his life was a testament to this line.

The actor-turned-politician expressed her delight in bearing witness to his new book. She, however, missed Anupam Kher’s mother Dulari Kher, who is famous for her honest and hilarious reactions to events, and is popular with the hashtag #DulariRocks on social media.

Anupam Kher's book

The veteran had written the book during the COVID-19 pandemic. He had previously written, The Pandemic Has Changed Our Lives Forever. Taking to Twitter, Kher said the COVID-19 has "put us on the path of self-discovery, willpower, small triumphs & the strength of positive thinking. I managed to write a book about all this in this lockdown".

In November last year, he announced that he was coming up with his third book Your Best Day is Today.

He has received another major support for his book from renowned author Paulo Coelho.

Kher had posted a video while signing his book with copies of Paulo Coelho’s The Archer at his side and expressed pride about being in the company of the author. The latter had then congratulated Kher and responded with 'my honour' on the post.

Kher had termed it as his 'best gift' from one of his ‘favourite and the greatest contemporary writers. He had also presented his book to Ruskin Bond, who enjoyed their 'warm evening'.

