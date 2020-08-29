Home Minister Amit Shah Recovers After Post-COVID Care At AIIMS; To Be Discharged Soon

Briefing on Home Minister Amit Shah's health, AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) on Saturday released a statement confirmed that Shah has recovered after being admitted in the hospital on 18 August for 'post-COVID' care. The hospital also stated that he is likely to be discharged in a short time. Shah had tested Coronavirus positive on August 2.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally at 34,63,973; WB wants to resume train services

AIIMS: Shah has recovered

Home Minister Amit Shah tests negative for Coronavirus; will remain in home quarantine

Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS for post-COVID-19 care

On 18 August, AIIMS informed that Shah had been admitted to AIIMS for post-COVID care after complaining of fatigue and body aches for the last 3-4 days. "He is comfortable and is continuing his work from the hospital," the statement said. He was discharged from Medanta Hospital, Gurugram on August 14, after testing negative for Coronavirus. He had also hoisted the national flag in his residence on Independence day.

Home Minister Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS for post COVID care; hospital issues statement

Amit Shah tests COVID-ve

On August 14, Shah tested negative for the Coronavirus after 12 days of testing positive. Thanking the Hospital staff at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital, Shah informed that he will remain in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors. On August 2, after testing positive for COVID-19, Shah had urged people who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested.

Sources had confirmed that Home Minister Amit Shah was present in the last Cabinet Meeting chaired by PM Modi, adding that social distancing was strictly followed along with wearing of masks. Moreover, sources added that there was a strict protocol at PM residence in the last few months with temperature checks, Aarogya Setu checks, no use of internal cars to ferry people being some of the measures adopted. Shah is one of the several Union ministers who have been infected and then recovered from the virus.

Home Minister Amit Shah tests positive for Coronavirus; gets admitted to Medanta hospital

Amit Shah takes over Delhi's COVID battle

In June, with the rapid increase in Delhi's cases and its COVID positivity, Home Minister Amit Shah ordered Delhi govt to cap the COVID testing rate at Rs 2400. Moreover, he ramped up testing increasing from 4000-5000 daily to 16,618 samples in two days - June 15 and 16, later tripling it 20,000 tests/day - which is Delhi's current testing rate. The Delhi govt has now conducted two serosurveys and is now urging the Centre to reopen metro rails as the city's COVID-19 situation is under control.