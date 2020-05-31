TRAI Says Did Not Recommend 11-digit Mobile Numbering Plan, 10-digit Numbers To Continue

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Sunday denied media reports saying the regulatory body has recommended using 11-digit numbering scheme for mobile services in the country. The recommendation on prefixing ''0'' for calls from fixed line to mobile numbers will generate 2,544 million additional numbering resources for mobile services to cater to the future requirements, it said.

TRAI in its press release said that “It is observed that some media houses have reported that TRAI has recommended 11-digit numbering scheme for mobile services. It is a complete misinterpretation of the aforesaid recommendations. TRAI has not recommended an 11-digit numbering scheme for mobile services”.

Trai has recommended a dialling prefix ''0'' while making a call from a fixed-line number to a mobile number, the statement said, adding that introduction of a dialling prefix for a particular type of call "is not akin to increasing the number of digits in the telephone number".

"This change in dialling pattern will generate 2,544 million additional numbering resources for mobile services to cater to the future requirements," it added.

The regulator on Friday had said that migration to a unified or single numbering scheme for fixed-line and mobile services is not required for now and that sufficient numbering space can be created by various methods, including prefixing ''0'' for all fixed to mobile calls. Trai while releasing its recommendations on "ensuring adequate numbering resources for fixed-line and mobile services" had felt that there needs to be no change in dialling plan for fixed-to-fixed, mobile-to-fixed, and mobile-to-mobile calls.

During the course of the consultation, most of the operators had opposed 11-digit numbering for mobile numbers, arguing that an 11-digit numbering scheme would incur massive configuration modifications including software and hardware, involve additional cost for the players, and cause confusion and inconvenience to the customers.

