Tripura CM Orders Inquiry Into Death Of Sushanta Ghosh, Accused In ATM Skimming

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb ordered a magisterial inquiry into the alleged suicide of Sushanta Ghosh and affirmed that action will be taken against the accused.

Thirty-eight-year-old Ghosh, who was taken into custody in connection with ATM cloning case, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself on Saturday night at West Agartala Police Station in West Tripura district.

"Magisterial inquiry into the matter has been directed. Due process will be followed. Those found guilty, action will be taken against them," the Chief Minister told the reporters.

Who was Sushanta Ghosh?

Sushanta Ghosh was arrested from his residence after police came to know about his involvement in the case from Turkish and Bangladeshi conmen arrested in November 2019 for ATM cloning, officials said.

Officer-in-charge of West Agartala Police Station, Subrata Chakraborty said that Sushanta owned a eatery at Ghoshpara village of Lankamura in West Tripura. A local court had ordered one-day police custody on Saturday.

“There were links between international foreigners and Sushanta Ghosh. We prayed for 10-day police custody but the court granted one-day police remand” said a cyber-cell official.

“Cyber-crime officers of Tripura Police picked up Sushanta, who had been repeatedly summoned by the police for investigation and he was sent to police custody on Saturday. Later in the day, he was found hanging in the toilet attached to the lock-up room”, the police informed.

Suspect in ATM skimming case

Earlier in November, Cyber Crime Unit of Tripura Police Crime Branch had booked four people including two Turkish nationals, named Hakan Zanburkan, Fettah Aldemir and two Bangladeshi nationals, identified as Md. Hannan and Md Rafiqul Islam from Belgharia in West Bengal.

They were held for skimming millions through ATM skimming and ATM card cloning. The police believe that Sushanta

Ghosh provided logistic support for the fraud in Tripura.

Sources said that three parallel inquiries will run on the Sushant Ghosh suicide case — Police inquiry, human rights and magisterial inquiry.

