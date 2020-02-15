Tripura Initiates Process To Collect Data For National Population Register

Amid the ongoing nationwide protest on National Population Register (NPR), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendement Act (CAA), BJP-ruled Tripura is preparing to collect the data required for the nationwide exercise of National Population Register.

Tripura Census Department Director Pradip Kumar Chakraborty on Saturday stated that the Census Department will soon organise a training program for around 11,000 enumerators. Post the training, the data collection work will commence from May 16 to June 29. The director also informed that the district administration will be involved in the data collection exercise.

READ | Owaisi declares 'Won't show documents' as Hyderabad becomes first anti-NPR resolution city

As per the census department official, the collected data will further be updated through the 45-day long (May 16 to June 29) exercise. The Tripura Census Department has also appealed to the citizens that when the enumerators arrive during the the door to door visit, they should open up to them and not hide any crucial information.

The NPR exercise is being prepared at the local (village/sub-town), sub-district, district, state and national levels under the provisions of the Citizenship Act, 1955 and the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003.

READ | MoS Nityanand Rai says NPR exercise to be carried out from April to September 2020

What is the National population register?

The NPR, first prepared in 2010 and updated in 2015, is an identity database maintained of all the usual residents of the country and is prepared at the local, sub-District, District, State and National level under provisions of the Citizenship Act 1955. The Union cabinet had approved Rs 3,941.35 crore for the NPR exercise. Any resident who has resided in a local area for the past 6 months or more, or intends to do the same has to mandatorily register in the NPR. The Centre has stated that NPR is a self-declaration where no document, bio-metric, etc. is required.

READ | CM Mamata beats NPR Wardrum: 'Don't show documents until and unless I tell you directly'

READ | 'Unbelievable arbitrariness': Asaduddin Owaisi fearmongers over NPR data collection

(Representative Image Credit: ANI)