CM Mamata Beats NPR Wardrum: 'Don't Show Documents Until And Unless I Tell You Directly'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressing a rally in Nadia district on Tuesday stepped up her attack on the BJP led Central government over the National Population Register (NPR), National Citizen of Register (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). She asked the citizens to not show any documents and said that she won't give up her fight against the Centre over these issues.

'Until and unless I tell you directly'

She said, "Don't show them any documents, if they ask you to submit your Aadhar card or details about your family, don't give it to them, until and unless I tell you directly." Speaking about the NRC in Assam she said, "More than 100 people died because of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam. In West Bengal, 31 or 32 died out of fear of NRC." Mamata's statement comes at a time when the government in the Parliament announced that there has been no decision taken on the implementation of a nationwide NRC.

Mamata slams BJP over protests

Mamata Banerjee also reiterated that she won't allow the implementation of NRC in West Bengal and if it happens then it will be over her 'dead body'. She also slammed BJP leaders for allegedly branding anti-CAA protesters as "anti-nationals",

and said the recent firings outside Jamia Millia University and Shaheen Bagh in Delhi were attempts to terrorise the peaceful agitators.

In a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Banerjee said unlike the PM, who "calls himself a 'chowkidar' (watchman) only during polls", she takes care of people and attends to their problems round the year. "I don't belong to a group that spreads hatred among masses. It is due to instigation by the BJP leaders, incidents of firing took place outside Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia. These are attempts to terrorize the masses," Banerjee said while addressing a rally at Bongaon in North 24 Parganas.

Extending her support to the Shaheen Bagh protesters, Banerjee, who is also the TMC supremo, said some parties are tyring to "spread misinformation" on the issue of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. "CAA won't grant you citizenship, it will turn you into a foreigner," she added. This comes on a day that the Home Ministry sent in a written reply in the Lok Sabha that there was currently no discussion on a nation-wide NRC.

