Owaisi Declares 'Won't Show Documents' As Hyderabad Becomes First Anti-NPR Resolution City

Refusing to produce documents to prove his citizenship, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on Sunday, stated that those who fight against Shah are true warrior men. He added that he will continue to stay in India but not prove his citizenship by showing documents, opposing NRC. Daring people to shoot at him, he added that one can shoot at his heart, as he carried love for India in it.

Owaisi: 'Won't show documents'

After MoS Finance Anurag Thakur's 'Shoot traitors' call, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on January 28, challenged Thakur to shoot him at any place and time of his choice, while addressing a CAA-NRC-NPR protest rally in Mumbai's Jhula Maidan. Stating that Thakur's bullets won't be enough to shoot everyone, he said that Thakur's comments did not scare him. Moreover, he alleged that those were not Thakur's words but PM Modi's.

Owaisi says Hyderabad has passed resolution against NPR

On Saturday, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi announced that his city had passed a resolution against the National Population Register (NPR) and it had become the first city in the nation to do so. He stated that the resolution was adopted after former Mayor and AIMIM national corporator Majid Hussein had proposed it to Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, who accepted it. The NPR updation, costing Rs. 3941 crore has been approved by the Union cabinet and will be prepared between April 2020 and September 2020 and there is a provision of imposing a penalty of up to Rs 1000 in NPR as well as in the Census for misinformation.

What is National population register?

The NPR, first prepared in 2010 and updated in 2015, is an identity database maintained of all the usual residents of the country and is prepared at the local, sub-District, District, State and National level under provisions of the Citizenship Act 1955. Any resident who has resided in a local area for the past 6 months or more, or intends to do the same has to mandatorily register in the NPR. The Centre has stated that NPR is a self-declaration where no document, bio-metric, etc. required for it.

