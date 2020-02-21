Here's A Breakdown Of Special Security Arrangements Made Ahead Of Trump's Ahmedabad Visit

High-level security arrangements have been made across the city of Ahmedabad ahead of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump's maiden visit to India. Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel will be patrolling throughout Ahmedabad, especially over the 22 kilometers stretch which the VIPs will cross.

The Gujarat Police has coordinated with Special Protection Group (SPG), National Security Guards (NSG), Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) to oversee the security arrangements.

The Motera Stadium is a prominent spot for Trump's three hours program in Ahmedabad, as around 1.10 lakh people are expected to attend the 'Namaste Trump' event.

Speaking of the safety arrangements, MF Dastoor, Chief Fire Officer told ANI, "There will be two rescue vehicles and two fire tenders inside the lower pole of the stadium. Two water bowsers and one hazmat unit will be deployed outside the pavilion at the parking area."

Fire tenders, water bowsers, rescue boats among other arrangements

The Motera stadium, which will be the world's biggest stadium is equipped with the latest technology and has several inbuilt safety systems. For this, five fire tenders will be placed inside the stadium said Dastoor.

The two water bowsers will be placed on the ring road where eight to nine parking plots are present. The nearby fire stations, Chandkhera and Sabarmati, will also remain on standby on the big day.

Additionally, two rescue boats and police patrol boats will be deployed at the riverfront near Sabarmati Ashram. While one fire tender will be deployed outside Sabarmati Ashram.

Jayant Prajapati, Chief Operating Officer, 108 Emergency services Gujarat said, "We have deployed ten ambulances inside the stadium with trained manpower and medical equipment and medicines."

One senior officer is made in charge of coordination with local agencies like the police department, municipal corporation, fire, and emergency services. The ambulances have been strategically deployed at four places near the stadium, he added.

"There will be seven ambulances covering the stretch of 22 Kilometers," he said. Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) anti-drone technology would also be deployed for the vigilance purpose.

Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Ahmedabad, Agra, and New Delhi on February 24 and 25.

(With inputs from ANI)