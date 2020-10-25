TS Tirumurti Highlights India's Commitment Towards Peace & Devp On UN's 75th Anniversary

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations (UN), permanent representative to UN, TS Tirumurti vowed that India will continue to play its role in enhancing world peace and development. Taking to Twitter on October 25, India’s permanent representative to the UN noted that it is the responsibility of the member nations to ensure that the peace-making organisation doesn’t grow grey and old but always remain “blue” like the sky. This was also in reference to landmarks across the globe being lit up in blue colour to mark the 75 “glorious” years of the United Nations.

UN@75: India congratulates UN



The Empire State lights up in blue this evening.

But is UN itself greying@75?

It’s up to us, member states, to make sure it remains blue.

India has and will always continue to play its part for world peace & development.



Are you also ready? pic.twitter.com/9ePG3dmU2f — PR UN Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) October 24, 2020

From the iconic Empire State Building in New York to Vindolanda Fort, Hadrian's Wall in northern England, the UN shared the thread of nations “turning blue” for ‘UN Day’. The New-York based organisation’s Secretary-General, Antonia Guterres called it “75 years of helping people everywhere” while also noting how the significance of the UN is more prominent amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The United Nations came into existence on October 24, 1945, when the Charter had been ratified by the five permanent members along with the majority of signatories.

From New York to Dubai, from Petra to Vienna, as the UN turned 75, landmarks around the world turned blue for Saturday's #UNDay.



See highlights in this special #UN75 @Twitter moment.https://t.co/VFrFpGgTgp — United Nations (@UN) October 25, 2020

‘Time to achieve global ceasefire’

UN chief Guterres in the official statement on Saturday mentioned the need for a global ceasefire so that nations can combat the “common enemy” that is COVID-19. Reiterating that ‘now is the time’ and ‘clock is ticking’ on world peace, UN Sec-Gen even mentioned how there is a need to “make peace” with the planet. Urging the world to reach towards carbon neutrality, Guterres said that climate crisis itself has been life-threatening. He almost mentioned how the number of countries who have vowed to take action to tackle climate emergency si increasing.

UN chief said, “When the pandemic hit, I called for a global ceasefire. In our world today, we have one common enemy: COVID-19. Now is the time for a stepped-up push for peace to achieve a global ceasefire. The clock is ticking.”

“We must also make peace with our planet. The climate emergency threatens life itself. We must mobilize the whole world to reach carbon neutrality — net zero emissions of greenhouse gasses by 2050,” he added.

