Twitter Acts After Centre's Warning; Deletes 97% Of Accounts, Posts Flagged By IT Ministry

Amid the tussle with the Indian government, Twitter has blocked over 97% of the accounts and posts flagged by the IT Ministry for provocative content and misinformation around farmers' protest, news agency PTI quoting its sources said on Friday.

The development comes following a meeting between Twitter representatives and the Information Technology Secretary on Wednesday evening where the US-based microblogging platform was issued a stern warning to comply with local laws or be prepared for action.

Twitter blocks 97% of accounts

The Ministry had questioned Twitter's delay in taking action on its order to block provocative content that could impact public law and order, whereas the American company had been quick to crack down when a similar instance occurred at US Capitol Hill. According to the sources, Twitter has now complied with the orders and over 97% of the accounts flagged have been blocked. Twitter did not respond to queries on the matter.

On February 4, Twitter was asked to take down 1,178 accounts with links to Pakistan and Khalistan supporters that were spreading misinformation and provocative content related to farmers' protest. Prior to that, the government had sought blocking of 257 tweets and handles in connection with the agitation by farmers over the new agricultural laws. Twitter had complied with the orders only to restore the accounts hours later.

Twitter on Wednesday morning had said it has suspended over 500 accounts and blocked access to several others within India but maintained that it would not block accounts of "news media entities, journalists, activists and politicians" as doing so "would violate their fundamental right to free expression" guaranteed under the country's law. It, however, yielded to the orders later after the crucial meeting on Wednesday evening.

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, in the Rajya Sabha, emphasised that the government is all for freedom of speech and expression and that it remains investor-friendly, but disrespecting democratic values is not acceptable.

READ | Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of 'bowing down to China'; BJP fires back 'ask Nehru'

READ | Defence Ministry smashes Cong's 'India at disadvantage' lie over LAC, rakes up 1962

Centre, Twitter India get SC notice

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday sought responses from the Centre and Twitter India on a plea seeking a mechanism for regulating content and advertisements spreading hatred through fake news and instigative messages via bogus accounts.

A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian issued notice to the Centre and Twitter Communication India Pvt Ltd on the plea filed by one Vinit Goenka, which said there are hundreds of fake Twitter handles and bogus Facebook accounts in the name of eminent people and high dignitaries.

Advocate Ashwini Dubey, appearing for Goenka, said directions are needed for establishing a mechanism to regulate hateful content on the social networking site. The bench said that it is issuing notice in the matter and tagging the plea with other pending matters.

READ | 'Justin Trudeau commends India's efforts to hold dialogue with protesting farmers': MEA

READ | EXCL: Ex-MP Dinesh Trivedi says 'joining BJP would be a privilege'; exposes TMC corruption

(With PTI inputs)