Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi Govt To Face Floor Test On Nov 30

The Maharashtra government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance led by CM Uddhav Thackeray will face a floor test in the state Assembly on Saturday. The floor test will be conducted by NCP MLA Dilip Walse Patil, who was appointed as pro tem speaker of the Assembly.

Ambegaon MLA Patil, whose name was recommended to the governor by Uddhav Thackeray is serving his seventh term as a legislator. Patil replaced the BJP's Kalidas Kolambkar, who was appointed as pro-tem Speaker earlier. A two-day sitting of the Assembly will begin on Saturday. The new alliance will hold a meeting at Vidhan Bhavan over the Speaker election. The trust vote will be taken up on day one, preceded by the introduction of the new ministers in the House.

Assembly Speaker's election

On Sunday, December 1, the Assembly Speaker's election will be held, followed by tabling of a motion of thanks on the governor's address in the House. Further, the newly elected assembly will convene at 2 pm. The new Speaker will then announce the name of the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. The Congress is yet to give the name of their candidate for the Speaker's post. The deadline to fill the form for the Speaker's post is by 12 noon.

Earlier, Governor BS Koshyari has asked Thackeray to prove his majority by December 3. The ruling alliance has claimed it has the majority with a total of 170 seats in a House of 288. In a tweet, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut mentioned that they have a strong majority of 170 and more. He said, "Today is the day to prove the majority. 170++...."

आज

बहुमत दिन..

170+++++

हमको मिटा सके ये जमाने में दम नहीं,

हमसे जमाना खुद है... जमाने से हम नहीं — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 30, 2019

Uddhav, the first Thackeray To Be Maharashtra CM

The Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Shivaji Park in front of thousands of people. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered him the oath of office and secrecy. Prominent leaders such as MNS chief Raj Thackeray, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, DMK chief MK Stalin were present on the occasion.

