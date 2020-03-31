COVID-19: UK Under Pressure To Provide Equipments For NHS Staff As Two Doctors Die

Following the deaths of the first British doctors from COVID-19, pressure has been put on British lawmakers to provide adequate protective equipment to frontline medical professionals. According to reports, Lawmakers also have to address the growing fear among medical professionals regarding them catching and spreading the deadly coronavirus.

As per reports, two UK surgeons have been confirmed dead. The NHS director reportedly said that the deaths of the two doctors are a stark reminder to the whole of the UK that this pandemic must be taken seriously. The two doctors who died were Amged El-Hawrani, a 55-year old ear, nose and throat consultant, He passed away on March 28 at Leicester Royal Infirmary.

The second casualty was Adil El Tayar, a 63-year old organ transplant specialist who passed away on March 25 at West Middlesex University Hospital in London. Both the deceased have been confirmed to have contracted coronavirus. As per reports, doctors’ and nurses’ organisations have criticized the continued lack of necessary supplies ranging from masks to gowns.

Read: COVID-19: Prince William Wants To Return As Air Ambulance Pilot Amid Crisis

Read: Coronavirus: Landmarks Across UK Turns Blue To Salute NHS Staff Working Tirelessly

According to reports, Jenny Harries, deputy chief medical officer has claimed that deaths in the United Kingdom due to the coronavirus are likely to increase, while Britain is in the second week of lockdown she added that normalcy is not likely to return for three to six months.

Prince William wishes to contribute

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, while the NHS is overburdened and stretched to its limits, Prince William, who spent two years with the flying medics before stepping down, wishes to return as an air ambulance pilot during the deadly coronavirus pandemic. According to reports, Prince William supposedly wants to do his bit in the ongoing battle against the deadly coronavirus pandemic. He has reportedly shown interest in rejoining the frontline.

Read: X-Men Star James McAvoy Donates £275,000 To NHS In Coronavirus Crowdfunding Campaign

Read: FA Allow NHS To Use Wembley As Temporary Base And Field Hospital Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

As per reports, Prince William is one of the few senior royals still engaged in active work, given Prince Harry and his wife’s departure from the royal family and Prince Charles being found positive for coronavirus.

(Image Credit: Pixabay)