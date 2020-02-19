UK MP Debbie Abrahams Unfurls Anti-India Agenda; Claims 'not Pro-Pak' Next To FM Qureshi

British MP Debbie Abrahams, after being denied entry into India, landed in Pakistan on Wednesday and said that she was not 'anti-India or pro-Pakistan' but wanted to 'assess' the ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Sitting next to Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the British MP heaped praises for the country. Debbie Abrahams, the chairperson for All Parties Parliamentary Group on Kashmir claimed that the organisation was independent and was not 'pro-Pakistan or anti-India.' She further lauded Pakistan for showing an 'open approach' towards resolving the conflict of Kashmir.

She said, "We wanted to make sure that the delegation visits Jammu and Kashmir. I have gotten no responses for my requests for delegation visit to Jammu and Kashmir by India. Pakistan has shown an open approach towards resolving the Kashmir issue." "We are an independent group, we are not anti-India or pro-Pakistan, we are pro-human rights." The British politician further added, "If there is nothing to hide then please India allow us to visit Kashmir so we can see the ground ourselves. Its not first time they denied entry."

Accusing India of 'escalating' the Kashmir dispute by revocking Article 370 and bifurcating the state into two union territories last year, Abrahams said, "This is the longest running land dispute in the world. It has been escalated by the Indian actions taken on August 5. With the geopolitical significance of two nuclear powers at loggerheads with each other, I think the sentiment was not fair."

Debbie Abrahams' visa revoked

The government cited 'soverign right of any country' on grounds for rejecting Labour MP Debbie Abrahams entry into India on Monday. Responding to media reports, sources of the BJP-led government further added that Debbie Abrahams' visa was revoked for indulging in activites against 'India's national interest.' Similarly, Home Ministry on Tuesday claimed that the proposed process was following in handling the case of the British MP's deportation.

The British lawmaker issued a formal statement on Monday claiming having suffered an ordeal just as she was being deported to Dubai. Mentioning that she presented herself at the immigration desk with requisite documents including the e-visa, Abrahams claimed that an immigration official rudely directed her to sit in an area marked as a Deportee cell. Thereafter, she got in touch with her Indian host who contacted the British High Commission. On Monday, the Labour MP said that the officials were unwilling to disclose the reason for the revocation of her visa. Further, her request to get a 'visa on arrival' was rebuffed. There is no provision of 'visa on arrival' for UK nations at the airport.

After refusing her entry, Debbie Abrahams flew to Pakistan and is scheduled to meet with the Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. This comes as Debbie Abrahams in an interview with Republic TV said that she wanted to visit Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) to assess the human rights situation there.

