UMANG App International Version Launched By Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad launched the international version of the UMANG app on Monday, November 23. The app, which complements various government services by merging them into one platform, has been launched for Indian nationals abroad and NRIs, residing in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, UAE, Netherlands, Singapore, and New Zealand.

PM @narendramodi had once said that "I want governance to be available on the palm of every Indian" and thereafter UMANG was started.

One thing that struck me was that in March 2020 there were only 643 services on UMANG app and today it has 2000+ services.#3YearsofUMANG pic.twitter.com/r84p9y3W0P — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) November 23, 2020

The launch of the international version of the app coincided with the occasion to mark 3 years of UMANG and over 2,000 services. The international UMANG app is available for download from Android's Play Store in the above-mentioned countries.

The Union minister also announced the newly-instituted UMANG Awards for central and state departments on the platform, which would be given based on the highest number of transactions across services.

'Homegrown, Made in India'

"Aadhaar, GSTN, Ayushman Bharat, UPI, and UMANG are all homegrown, Made in India, and is a great contribution by India's experts in technology. This is something we all are very proud of. After completion of 3 Years of UMANG, I expect that the team of UMANG should continue to maintain the flawless nature of the delivery of services and to address all complaints properly," the information technology minister said on the occasion to mark three years of UMANG.

UMANG, which is short for 'Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance', is an application developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and National e-Governance Division (NeGD) to drive 'Mobile Governance' in India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a digital hub. UMANG was launched in 2017 in 13 languages and covers 2,039 services across 189 central and state departments.

