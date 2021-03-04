PM Modi Meets Amit Shah Ahead Of BJP CEC To Finalise Party's Strategy For Assembly Polls

Ahead of the BJP Central Election Committee's (CEC) meeting later today, Home Minister Amit Shah met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence. Prior to his meeting with the Prime Minister, HM Shah held a 5-hour long meeting with BJP chief JP Nadda. The CEC meet is scheduled at 7 PM today to finalise the list of candidates for the upcoming elections in 5 states, with PM Modi also expected to attend the meeting.

Earlier today, BJP chief JP Nadda held a meeting with party leaders from West Bengal who had travelled to the national capital last night. At present, Assam CM Sabrananda Sonowal is also holding a meeting with Nadda at his residence. Pertinently, NDA allies from Assam had met with HM Shah and JP Nadda last night to discuss the seat-sharing formula. The meeting which took place at the Home Minister's residence in the national capital witnessed the presence of BJP chief JP Nadda and Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as well. The huddle lasted for nearly two hours where BJP and its leaders discussed the seat-sharing formula and candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in the north-eastern state, as per sources.

BJP CEC at 7 PM

After its CEC meeting later today, the BJP is expected to release the list of candidates contesting the polls in 4 states and Puducherry. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state party chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass will be part of deliberations for their state, while key organisational leaders from West Bengal, including state party chief Dilip Ghosh, will attend the meeting to discuss the names of candidates for their state. In Assam, BJP currently holds 60 seats while its allies - AGP and IND - hold 13 and 1 seat(s), respectively. The party is eyeing to cross the 100-seat mark in the upcoming assembly polls to further strengthen its power in the government.

Sreedharan to be BJP's CM face

Heading to "Metro Man" E Sreedharan's call to be BJP's CM face, the saffron party's Kerala chief K Surendran on Thursday, announced that the 88-year old was the party's Kerala CM face. Sreedharan officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala in the presence of Union Minister RK Singh at Changaramkulam's 'Vijaya Yatra' in February 25. Kerala is set to go to polls on April 6, with the results to be announced on May 2.

The Election Commission last Friday announced dates for the Assembly elections across 4 states and one Union Territory. While Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry will have a single-phase poll, Assam and West Bengal Assembly election shall be conducted in three and eight phases respectively. The counting of votes for all the polls will take place on May 2.

Announcing the dates of the upcoming Assembly polls, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora mentioned that 18.68 crore persons will decide the fate of 824 seats in Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala at 2.7 lakh polling stations. 47, 39 and 40 constituencies of Assam will go to the polls on March 27, April 1 and April 6 respectively. While the polling time has been increased by one hour, there will be 33,530 polling stations. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

