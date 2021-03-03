EC Directs Petrol Pumps To Take Down PM Modi Hoardings Within 72 Hrs After TMC Complaint

In the run-up to the Assembly Elections in 4 states, the Election Commission on Wednesday, 3rd March, observed that hoardings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on petrol pumps violates the election Model Code of Conduct (MCC). With the MCC coming into effect right after the announcement of polling dates on February 26, the Election Commission has now directed petrol pumps across states to remove hoardings carrying PM Modi's picture within 72 hours. Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry are slated to go to the polls between March and April.

"Use of PM's photo in hoardings advertising central schemes in petrol pumps violates election Model Code of Conduct," PTI quoted an ECI official.

ECI directs petrol pumps to remove hoardings carrying photograps of PM within 72 hours: official — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 3, 2021

Earlier in the day, a group of TMC leaders had met the EC alleging that the use of PM Modi's photo on the Covid-19 vaccination certificates, distributed by the Union health ministry, violates the model code of conduct. Trinamool Congress called it a "blatant misuse of official machinery" and sought the intervention of EC to remove hoardings advertising central government schemes with images of Modi at petrol pumps, state minister Firhad Hakim said after meeting the EC officials.

"We have sought the EC's intervention to remove his photo in hoardings promoting central schemes at petrol pumps," PTI quoted Hakim. The minister called on the EC officials a day after TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien alleged that the PM photos have been used on the Covid-19 vaccination certificates even after the announcement of poll dates.

Reacting to these allegations, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh termed it as "baseless" and said the vaccination drive had started before the announcement of the election dates.

ECI announces poll schedule

The Election Commission last Friday announced dates for the Assembly elections across 4 states and one Union Territory. While Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry will have a single-phase poll, Assam and West Bengal Assembly election shall be conducted in three and eight phases respectively. The counting of votes for all the polls will take place on May 2.

A total of 18.68 crore persons will decide the fate of 824 seats in the aforesaid 4 States and one Union Territory at 2.7 lakh polling stations. The polling time has been increased by one hour akin to the Bihar Assembly polls. CEC Arora also mentioned that adequate CRPF deployment shall be ensured in the poll-bound states.

Poll officials to receive COVID vaccines

The Election Commission of India (ECI) laid down the guidelines and the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to be followed during the polling and campaigning in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. Several processes and procedures have been made online in order to minimize person-to-person contact and prevent the congregation of a large number of people. Door-to-door campaigning has been restricted to five persons including the candidate. Roadshows are allowed subject to the convoy being broken up every five vehicles. All poll officials will be vaccinated against COVID-19 before elections for five assemblies. Adequate CAPF deployment shall be ensured during elections. All critical and vulnerable polling stations have already been identified and an adequate number of CAPF will be deployed in such booths. Advanced teams are already been deployed in these states and UTs.

