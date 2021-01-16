Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan Explains Why He Didn't Get Vaccinated On Day 1

As India vaccinates 1,91,181 people on Day-1 of the vaccine drive, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Saturday, explained why he had not gotten inoculated on day 1. Stating that he would wait his turn in phase-2 when people above 50 yrs of age will be administered the vaccine, he dismissed the debate of why elected representatives had not taken vaccines. Pointing out that if MP/MLAs took the vaccine people might allege 'they protected themselves' first.

A debate has started that why are Health Ministers or people's representatives not taking vaccine. I was asked that why am I not taking vaccine? I told them that I'll wait for my turn, which will come when people above 50 yrs of age will be administered vaccine: Dr Harsh Vardhan https://t.co/7wPHCvQ5IU — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2021

Health ministry briefs on vaccination Day 1

Releasing the provision data after vaccination on day 1, the Health Ministry said that a total of 3,351 sessions were held and 16,755 personnel were involved in the process, with 1,91,181 individuals receiving the first shot. Significantly, no case of post-vaccination hospitalization has been reported so far. Centre stated that a few issues came up- delay in uploading beneficiary list at some session sites and healthcare workers vaccinated though not scheduled for today's session.

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Manish Tewari questioned the lack of public data of Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN's trials and efficacy. Voicing out the concerns of various experts, Tewari claimed that the doctrine of informed consent violated as recipients did not have the choice between COVAXIN and COVISHIELD. Replying to the Congress MP, Union Health Minister once again assure Tewari that the safety of the vaccine was assured and tested by the top Indian experts. Stating that he would take Dr. Vardhan's word for it due to the respect he held for him, Tewari still questioned as to why was the scientific community divided over COVAXIN then.

India kicks off COVID vaccination

Manish Kumar, a sanitation worker in Delhi, became the first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in India after PM Modi flagged off the nationwide vaccination drive on Saturday, in the presence of Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan at AIIMS Delhi. PM Modi launched the nationwide vaccine drive on Saturday via videoconferencing and congratulated the people of India on getting two 'Made in India' vaccines. With a limit of 100 beneficiaries per centre, vaccination drive commenced in 3351 locations, aiming to inoculate 3 lakh health workers in the 'world's biggest vaccine programme'. The government has already purchased 1.1 crore COVISHIELD vaccine doses and 55 lakh COVAXIN vaccine shots - aiming to vaccinate 3 crore frontline warriors, in the first phase.

