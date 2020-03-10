The Debate
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Hails The CISF On Their 51st Raising Day

General News

On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted to wish the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and their families on the 51st Raising Day

On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted to wish the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and their families on the 51st Raising Day. Raising Day is celebrated every year on March 10. On this day, in 1969, the CISF was set up under an Act of the Parliament of India with a strength of 2,800 forces. 

Amit Shah lauded the CISF talking about how their role had been 'pivotal' in securing major establishments like "nuclear installations, space centres, airports, seaports, etc. 

The journey of CISF

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) comes directly under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and its headquarters are at New Delhi. Last year the CISF celebrated its 50th Raising Day which was attended by PM Modi. The Prime Minister had laid a wreath at the Martyr’s Memorial after which he addressed the CISF personnel in Ghaziabad. Today, the CISF has more than 1,62,000 personnel on its roll through 349 units across the country.

