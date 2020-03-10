Union Home Minister Amit Shah Hails The CISF On Their 51st Raising Day

On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted to wish the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and their families on the 51st Raising Day. Raising Day is celebrated every year on March 10. On this day, in 1969, the CISF was set up under an Act of the Parliament of India with a strength of 2,800 forces.

Amit Shah lauded the CISF talking about how their role had been 'pivotal' in securing major establishments like "nuclear installations, space centres, airports, seaports, etc.

Read: 'Averment Holds No Merit': CISF On Institutional Gender-based Discrimination Allegations

Greetings to @CISFHQrs personnel and their families on 51st Raising Day.



CISF plays a pivotal role in effectively securing major establishments like nuclear installations, space centres, airports, seaports & even heritage monuments. We salute their professionalism & dedication. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 10, 2020

Read: SSC CPO 2019-2020 | SI, ASI And CAPFs Marks Final Answer Key Released; CISF Exam (Paper-I)

The journey of CISF

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) comes directly under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and its headquarters are at New Delhi. Last year the CISF celebrated its 50th Raising Day which was attended by PM Modi. The Prime Minister had laid a wreath at the Martyr’s Memorial after which he addressed the CISF personnel in Ghaziabad. Today, the CISF has more than 1,62,000 personnel on its roll through 349 units across the country.

Read: CISF Assures Monkeys Will Not Create Trouble During US President Trump's Taj Mahal Visit

#CISF #RaisingDay – 10th March.#CISF started its journey in 1969 with modest strength of 3000 personnel. Today, CISF is a strong force having more than 1,62,000 personnel on its roll. CISF secures Nation’s Assets through 349 units across the country. pic.twitter.com/4RnJl4IPgC — CISF (@CISFHQrs) March 10, 2020

Read: Madhya Pradesh: 12-year-old Dies After Grenade Explodes In His Hand Near A CISF Camp