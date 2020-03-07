'Averment Holds No Merit': CISF On Institutional Gender-based Discrimination Allegations

An affidavit on Saturday was filed by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) told Delhi High Court that recruitment of male candidates for the post of constable driver and constable driver-cum-pump operator is conducted strictly following the provisions of the recruitment rules of these ranks.

Denying the allegations, the Central Industrial Security Force replied via an affidavit to a petition filed in Delhi High Court earlier.

READ | Delhi High Court defers hearing on Delhi riot hate speeches to March 12

The affidavit filed by CISF read, "The averment that there is no reasonable justification for depriving inclusion of women employment by CISF for the post of Constable/Driver cum pump operator for Fire Service when women are already doing job of Constable in CISF does not have merit for consideration in light of the fact that the recruitment of male candidates against the post of Constable/Driver and Constable/Driver-cum-pump Operator is strictly in accordance with the provisions of the Recruitment Rules of these ranks wherein there is provision only to recruit Male Candidates."

READ | Delhi HC issues notice on FIR against hate speech by Gandhis, Owaisis; hearing on April 13

The affidavit was filed in response to an earlier petition by Kush Karla. He alleged that "institutional discrimination" against women in recruitment for constables drivers in the Force.

READ | CBSE students file a petition for lenient evaluation of the class 12 Physics paper

The plea filed by Karla told the High Court that CISF has issued an advertisement stating that only male candidates were sought for constable/driver and constable/driver-cum-pump operator for fire services.

READ | Delhi HC raps police on non-registration of FIR, gives Police Commissioner one day to act

Earlier in 2017, Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Centre and others on a plea filed by Kush Karla. The plea sought framing of guidelines to provide relaxation in attendance norms for women studying in educational institutions that were unable to fulfil the requisite attendance criteria owing to pregnancy, childbirth, and post-natal care.

READ | CBI& ED's plea challenging A Raja's acquittal adjourned by Delhi High Court to March 24

Image Source: PTI