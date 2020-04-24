Union Minister Jitendra Singh Hails J&K's COVID Fight, Says 'UT Emerged As Good As Kerala'

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said tha Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Union Territory (UT) has emerged as good as the state of Kerala in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The Minister said that Junior Resident doctors and medical officers played a major role in the fight as they directly dealt with patients for effectively fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Singh added that India has emerged as one of the frontline nations of the world to combat COVID-19. He said that the government was very concerned for the safety of the medical and healthcare workers for which it implemented an ordinance for their protection.

On the UTs request for augmenting the availability of standardised Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits and other equipment, the minister said that J&K will be getting a regular supply of PPE and testing kits. Singh expressed his views while reviewing the preparedness of J&K in combating COVID-19 virus. The review was held through a video conference with senior J&K officers, heads of government medical institutions and colleges.

READ: J&K: Solando village in Tangmarg emerges as one of the COVID-19 hotspots with 15 cases

64, 876 People Under Surveillance In The Union Territory

With the detection of 20 new cases of Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir, the total number of positive cases in the Union territory has risen to 427. While in Jammu region, the total positive cases stand at 57, the total number of positive cases in Kashmir valley is at 370

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday informed that 20 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), one from Jammu division and 19 from Kashmir division, have been reported, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 427. The government spokesperson said that out of the 427 positive cases, 330 are active positive while 92 have recovered and five have died.

READ: Coronavirus Live Updates: India's cases soars to 23077 with 718 dead and 4749 recovered

READ: Emergency services, OPDs shouldn't suffer: J&K LG Murmu tells Administration

READ: India's COVID-19 cases cross 23,000 mark; death toll at 718 and 4749 recoveries so far

COVID-19: Union Min hails J&K fight; says the UT emerged as good as Kerala