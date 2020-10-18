BJP Minister Imarti Devi Asks Sonia Gandhi To Expel Kamal Nath Over 'item' Jibe

Reacting to Madhya Pradesh ex-CM Kamal Nath's 'item' jibe on her, BJP minister Imarti Devi on Sunday, appealed Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi to remove Nath from Congress. Asking what was her fault for being born in a poor, Dalit family, she said that BJP had never commented on her 10-year tenure in Congress. Terming Kamal Nath as 'unfit for politics', she said that she used to respect him as an elder brother when she was in his cabinet. The State assembly's 28 seats will go to by-polls on November 3 and counting on November 10.

"Is it my fault if I was born as a woman, as a dalit and in a poor family? Sonia Gandhi is also woman and must take action against him. She should remove him from the party. I used to touch Kamalnath's feet, I respected him like a big brother. I have been in Congress for over 10 years, but BJP never made a comment on it," she said to ANI.

Breaking into tears, she added, "I will complain to my party leaders tomorrow and ask whether I have the right to do politics or not. These people do not deserve to live in Madhya Pradesh. He has abused all the "Laxmis" of M.P. Kamal Nath is a rakshas and what he has said, should reach the whole nation."

What's my fault if I was born in a poor family? What is my fault if I belong to Dalits? I want to appeal to Sonia Gandhi, who is also a mother, to not keep such people in her party. If such words will be used for women then how can any woman move forward?: BJP leader Imarti Devi https://t.co/YSbqd8PHGH pic.twitter.com/JiYmhxQ0bH — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2020

Earlier in the day, ex-CM Kamal Nath referred to Scindia loyalist and minister Imarti Devi as an 'item', while addressing a rally in Dabra. Backing the Congress candidate - Suresh Raje, he contrasted Raje's 'simple' nature to Imarti Devi's 'flipping' to BJP. He jokingly told the people, 'you should have warned me of her nature'. Meanwhile, Congress leader Ajay Singh stirred another controversy, calling Imarti Devi as 'Jalebi Devi' - referring to the famous sweetmeat.

"Our candidate Suresh Raje is simple. He is not like that (Imarti Devi). You know her better, you should have warned me. What an item (example) she was. So vote for Suresh Raje to keep Chambal & Gwalior futures secure," he said. Raje faces Imarti Devi for the constituency seat in Dabra.

BJP swings into action

Taking action against Madhya Pradesh ex-CM Kamal Nath, BJP has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Nath for his 'item' remark against the state's Minister of Women and Child Development Imarti Devi. BJP has demanded that Kamal Nath's election programs must be banned and have decided to complain to the Women's Commission and Scheduled Caste Commission regarding the remark. CM Shivraj Chouhan has announced that he will hold a 2-hour silent protest at Bhopal on Monday, while several BJP workers burnt effigies of Kamal Nath.

Defending his loyalist -Imarti Devi - who had quit Congress after him, BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia lashed out at Kamal Nath, saying, "What language is being used today against Imarti Devi? She is a minister and was a minister in the previous cabinet. A Dalit woman, who became a Sarpanch, then a district chief, an MLA and is a grounded politician. Kamal Nath calls her an 'item', Ajay Singh calls her 'Jalebi'. Close the door on such people - who insult women on November 3."

