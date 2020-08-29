Union Minister RK Singh Administers Oath To Lokesh Dutt As Chairman Joint ERC

Union Power Minister RK Singh on Friday August 28, administered oath, to Lokesh Dutt Jha as Chairman Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC) for the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, through video conferencing. The Union Minister also administered oath to other members from the department of information and public relations, Jammu and Kashmir, a press statement informed.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister for power said that the challenge before the Chairman and the members is of a higher degree but they have to take responsibility and serve the interests of the public. "We need to put in place a viable and sustainable system for the benefit of public good" he was quoted as saying the the official release. Adding further he said that the ultimate objective of all systems is to serve the public in a sustainable manner.

The Power Minister further exuded faith that the Chairman and the members will serve the people in a much better way and will lay a strong foundation for the development of power sector.

The Oath taking ceremony was also attended by Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Baseer Ahmad Khan, Principal Secretary Power Development Department Rohit Kansal and other senior officers, informed the press statement. Advisor Baseer Khan congratulated the newly appointed Chairman and other members and wished them good luck and success. Furthermore, Principal Secretary PDD Rohit Kansal spoke on the occasion and said that the functioning of the Commission is crucial and will work to improve the finances of DISCOMS in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With ANI inputs)