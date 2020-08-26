Suresh Raina Lauded For Desire To Develop Grassroots Cricket In Jammu And Kashmir

Suresh Raina is currently following the isolation protocol in the United Arab Emirates ahead of the IPL 2020. The cricketer, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, will be hoping to help Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fourth IPL victory later this year. Recently, the CSK batsman has been sharing updates about his training regime with his fans via his social media, as the cricketer has been practising inside his hotel room to keep fit. Now, the CSK batsman is also being praised for his initiative to develop cricket in Jammu and Kashmir.

Suresh Raina expresses desire to develop cricket in Jammu and Kashmir

The CSK batsman took to social media to share his letter of proposal written to J&K DGP Dilbag Singh and SSP Anantnag Sandeep Singh. With the letter, Suresh Raina expressed his desire to promote cricket in Jammu and Kashmir, while also providing facilities for underprivileged children and those living in rural areas. The cricketer wrote that he intended to find the talented youngsters from schools, colleges and rural areas of Jammu and Kashmir and help then in polishing their skills.

Sharing the letter, Suresh Raina shared that since his ancestors belong to Jammu and Kashmir, he feels a strong sense to inculcate sportsmanship, cricketing spirit and values amongst the youth of the state. In his proposal, the CSK cricketer also talked about how cricket can help in developing professional ethics, discipline, mental and health fitness amongst Jammu and Kashmir’s youth.

Suresh Raina praised for noble effort

Excellent initiative! Cricketer friend Suresh Raina writes to J&K DGP Dilbag Singh, offers cricket opportunity for underprivileged & rural area children in Jammu & Kashmir. Kudos, Suresh! This will go a long way in getting talented youth in J&K national/international recognition. pic.twitter.com/eNrnJT7Kfh — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 26, 2020

After the CSK batsman posted the letter online, members of the cricketing fraternity, as well as fans, took to social media to praise the cricketer for his proposal. Popular sports presenter Jatin Sapru commented saying that he was proud to see the CSK cricketer take up the initiative, while Indian cricketer Mithun Manhas retweeted saying that Indian cricket needed this.

So very proud of your initiative @ImRaina . More power to you . We needed it . pic.twitter.com/onblyOj4yE — Mithun Manhas (@MithunManhas) August 26, 2020

@ImRaina . It will be a great opportunity for cricket enthusiasts of #JammuKashmir & #Ladakh with you at the helm of affairs . @manojsinha_ ji. https://t.co/0om7A1B4Y3 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) August 26, 2020

Many fans also praised Suresh Raina for his efforts, as they tweeted that the cricketer’s proposal was one of the finest examples of giving back to society. Referring to Raina’s proposal cricket fans also wrote that they hoped that one day they could see a franchise from Jammu and Kashmir take part in the IPL. Fans also called on other cricketers to support Raina and help him in promoting cricket in the region.

Cricket in Jammu and Kashmir has been boosted in recent years with Parvez Rasool playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League while the now-retired ex-fast bowler Irfan Pathan has mentored the state side's players in the Ranji Trophy.

Image Courtesy: Suresh Raina Instagram