Union Minister Choubey Defends CAA, NRC & NPR, Says 'they Aren't Discriminatory'

Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Wednesday, December 25, defended the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) and stated that "they are not discriminatory." He further accused the opposition parties of misleading people against it. He said, "We think of the nation first, then the people, and at last the party. But the opposition thinks of one family, then the party and the country comes last for them. The way in which an attempt has been made to disrupt peace in the nation during the protests is being condemned by all today."

On the on-going violence during protests

Speaking about the erupting violence during the protests across the nation, the Union Minister condemned it and said, "The violence which happened around the country is simply wrong, there is no place for violence in this country as this is the land of Gautam Buddha. The students did not take part in the protests, the sin was committed by the opposition parties and the penance is being done by the common public."

Choubey targets Mamata Banerjee

The Chief Ministers of West Bengal and Kerala have decided not to implement NRC in their state and also put a stop to the NPR process. Targeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Choubey said, "NPR was done during Congress' time too, why did Banerjee not say anything then? She is misleading the people but the people of Bengal know everything and they will not fall into the trap." Earlier on Wednesday, Amit Shah appealed to both the Chief Ministers to reconsider their decision.

He said, "I appeal to both Chief Ministers that do not take such a step and please review your decisions. Don't keep the poor out of development programs just for your politics." He further added, "We will communicate with them (Chief Ministers). We will try to make them understand."

(WITH ANI INPUTS)