BJP Shares Another Old Video To Cement Its Claim That Congress Was Onboard For NPR In 2012

BJP's in-charge of Information & Technology, Amit Malviya took to Twitter on Wednesday and highlighted the old claims made by UPA's MoS for Home in 2012, Jitendra Singh over MNICs (Multi-Purpose National Identity Cards). He shared a picture of a document where the MoS Home has replied to the questions raised by Harin Pathak and Yogi Adityanath in the parliament. In his response to the speaker and the opposition, Jindra Singh had said, "NPR will be the first step towards NRC".

Amit Malviya while tweeting the picture of the document, raised questions pertaining to the UPA government's stand on NPR in 2012. He refuted Congress' current claims on NPR and NRC through the video. After establishing this old connect, Malviya reiterated that the process of issuing MNIC will be foolproof and will not be misused.

Amit Malviya accesses old statements made by Congress

Now compare this with UPA’s response on the same when asked if the process of issuing MNIC (post NPR) is foolproof and will not be misused as proof of Indian citizenship...



The then MoS Home Jitender Singh replied on 28 Aug 2012 elaborating how NPR is the first step towards NRC. pic.twitter.com/FKXdrKjFJH — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 25, 2019

Union Cabinet gives a nod to NPR updation

Amid the uproar over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the updation of the National Population Register (NPR) on Tuesday. As per sources, the NPR was initially introduced in 2010. Further, sources revealed that the NPR updation process will be carried out between April and September in 2020.

HM Amit Shah de-links CAA and NPR

The Home Minister, on Tuesday, during an interview with Smita Prakash ruled out all the links between the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NPR. He said, "NPR was notified before CAA was even in the picture." He also ruled out the connection between the detention centres made for the illegal migrants and NRC or CAA. According to him, "The centre has been there for years and is made for illegal migrants. There is no connection." Speaking about CAA and the on-going protests against it, he said, "In CAA, there is no provision of taking someone's citizenship, it is about giving them citizenship. Nobody should be scared. CAA is giving citizenship to those who fled from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh."

