Union Ministers Amit Shah & Narendra Tomar Meet Ahead Of 8th Round Of Centre-farmer Talks

Ahead of the 8th round of talks between the farmer unions and the Centre in New Delhi at Vigyan Bhavan on Friday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar held a key meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence. As many as 41 farmer union leaders will be participating in the 8th round of talks.

This meeting between Narendra Singh Tomar and Amit Shah is crucial as farmers are planning to intensify the stalemate if their demands of repealing the 3 contentious farm laws and written assurance of Minimum Support Price (MSP) is not accepted by the government. Earlier on Friday, the agitating farmers had launched a dry run for the massive tractor rally, they plan to hold on January 26, if their demands are not met.

Narendra Singh Tomar sounds hopeful

Ahead of the next round of dialogue between farmer unions and the Centre, the Union Agriculture Minister sounded hopeful. While stating that both the sides have to reach to a conclusion only then the issue will be solved, Tomar said, "talks are scheduled today. I am hopeful that discussions will take place and there will be a positive environment for talks and a conclusion can be reached."

This statement by the Union Minister comes after the 7th round of Centre-farmer talks which were held on January 4 ended in an impasse. The farmer leaders stated that they wanted a complete repeal of the 3 contentious farm laws and were not interested in any of the amendments that the Government had to offer. Revealing that the Government had pitched for a clause-to-clause discussion, farmer leaders stated that they rejected the Centre's proposition since their one-point demand was a repeal of the laws.

Yudhvir Singh of Bhartiya Kisan Union said, "We don't want to talk to the Centre. We want the laws repealed. Apart from that, we have nothing to say to the Centre. Next meeting is on January 8. The government wants to talk point-wise, but we are not interested in any amendments."

Farmers' protest enters 44th day

Rejecting the Centre's proposed amendment to the 3 Farm Laws, farmers have stayed firm on their demand of total repeal of the Farm acts, stating a 'lack of trust' on the Modi government. The farm union leaders were sent a 10-point proposal by the Centre assuring to give written guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), empowering states to create a law which will prevent misuse of traders' registration, continuing current electricity bill payment done by the government and amend the stubble burning penalty clause. PM Modi has also released over Rs 18,000 crore to more than nine crore farmers under 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' scheme. While the Centre has been in talks to several other farm unions supporting the Laws, the protesting unions have retaliated by approaching the Supreme Court seeking a total repeal of the laws and a nationwide farm waiver.

