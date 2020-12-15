HM Amit Shah To Address West Bengal Farmers During His Visit To Allay Fear Over Farm Laws

As part of the Centre's outreach program to allay fear over the new Farm Laws, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to address the farmers in West Bengal during his visit to the state on December 19. Shah's visit to the state comes in line with the saffron party's high-octane campaign ahead of the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections.

Amit Shah is expected to be in Bengal on December 19 and 20. He will address rallies in at least three districts, including East Midnapore. His visit is also said to raise the heat on ruling party Trinamool Congress (TMC) since it comes days after the party's goons allegedly attacked BJP National President JP Nadda when his convoy was on its way to Diamond Harbour. At least 8 BJP leaders were seriously injured during the attack including the state's top brass like Dilip Ghosh, Mukul Roy, and Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Read: Mamata's TMC Reaches Out To Miffed Rajib Banerjee; Expels Suvendu Adhikari's Close Aide

Read: BJP President JP Nadda Tests Positive For COVID-19, Under Home Isolation

Notably, reports have also suggested that TMC rebel Suvendu Adhikari is likely to join the saffron party during Shah's visit. His resignation from the Mamata Banerjee cabinet had come as a major jolt to the party. It also came after, senior TMC leader and Coochbehar Dakshin MLA Mihir Goswami quit the party and joined the BJP last month.

Reiterating BJP's 'Mission 200 seats', JP Nadda during his visit to Bengal had inaugurated BJP's West Bengal State Election Office which is soon to be followed by 36 new offices of the saffron party across Bengal.

After its limited presence in the politically polarised state for decades, the BJP emerged as the main rival of the ruling TMC in the 2019 general election, winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats. The party is hoping to repeat its unexpectedly stellar performance at a grander scale in the 2021 assembly elections.

Read: Centre Mulling Legal Action As West Bengal Govt Defies MHA's Summons To Mamata's Officials

Read: BJP Delegation To Call Upon EC Chief To Raise West Bengal's Law & Order, On Road To Polls